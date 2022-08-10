Share All sharing options for: DEJOUNTE MURRAY, PAOLO BANCHERO stunned after pro-am dunk

Two of Seattle’s best basketball players are bringing some beef to the Southeast.

On Sunday, Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic’s No. 1 overall pick Paul Banchero got into a heated spat on social media.

It started with Murray’s brilliant performance against Banchero during Isaiah Thomas’ pro-am in Tacoma, Washington. The All-Star guard gave the young star a bite on the fake and a light elbow on Banchero’s back. Murray sneaked the ball off the backboard, caught it with one hand, and dunked.

After a good game, Murray said something to the Magic rookie before giving a “too small” taunt and throwing the ball to Banchero.

The play went viral on social media, and it wasn’t long before Banchero had something to say about Murray.

“lol unfollowed me on tha gram (Instagram),” Banchero wrote on Instagram Stories. “It must be personal, right? It doesn’t matter, next time you have to be careful and don’t send your parents away again.[笑表情]。”

Murray felt compelled to respond.

“When you were a kid, I was always rooting for you when you tried to bend that #1 pick @paolo5 (Banchero’s Instagram handle),” Murray on Instagram Stories wrote in. “Don’t say nothing on this internet…you’ve changed from being a humble kid, I’m standing in the real place – boy, you know!!!!!!! You made it, changed , I lost all respect.

“Stay humble. Your life is real right now, it’s no joke!!! I still want to see you win because that’s who I am!!!”

The two Seattle natives will bring their respective games (and beef) into the upcoming NBA season as division rivals. Murray was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs, and the Magic selected Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft. The Hawks and Magic are in the Southeast Division, so Murray and Banchero will go head-to-head at least four times this season.

