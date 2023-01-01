The web rises up against Alessandro Del Piero. Followers and fans of the former Juventus captain are criticizing the player’s choice to be photographed posing with some penguins in Dubai. The photos were posted by Del Piero and his wife, Sonia Amoruso, on Dec. 31, and show the couple and their three children posing with penguins at Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort in one of the largest shopping malls in the world , in the United Arab Emirates.

On vacation with his family, Del Piero took advantage of one of the services offered by the centre, a 40-minute experience in the indoor ski area where some penguins live. You can touch them and pose them to take souvenir photos. A choice, that of the footballer, which was met with criticism from those who said they were “disappointed” by his behavior.

“I didn’t expect it from you, how little sensitivity you have,” comments a user on Instagram. “You could have spared this one. It’s not something to give visibility to.” There are many critical comments from those who point out that a shopping center in Dubai is not exactly the natural habitat of a penguin, and that a wild animal should never be touched in order not to endanger its health. And also, as another user points out: «The perfect example of how an entire planet and a large part of humanity are forced to live in unbearable agony to maintain the whims and absurd luxuries of a small elite».