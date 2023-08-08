Demiral is waiting for Inter but West Ham is there, Lukaku plus Vlahovic, Šeško if Origi leaves

West Ham aims for him but the player is waiting for Inter

L’Inter continue to plan for the future by shoring up the squad department by department, the defense could benefit from a new signing that meets the profile of Merih Demiral. The Turkish defender under Atalanta would like the transfer to Milanobut the West Ham United that after giving in Gianluca Scamacca right atAtalantamay continue to do business with the Dea.

L’Inter for its part, it could propose to theAtalanta a loan with the right of redemption, even if the Bergamo players would like to monetize it immediately, even to partially recover after the disbursement made for Scam. the situation is more intricate than expected, all leads lead to London even if the player seems to expect theInter.

Lukaku by the weekend?

The transfer market is always in turmoil, but this week it’s even more so because according to market officials by next weekend Romelu Lukaku could land at Torino. The longest running soap opera of the summer could really culminate with the Belgian’s arrival in the shadow of the Mole. Logically, the bianconeri should pay into the coffers of Chelsea the famous 40 million euros requested by the Londoners, who would sell the attacker outright.

If until a few days ago the farewell of Dusan Vlahovic in the last few hours it seems that the Serbian could also remain in black and white, thus forming with Luke an attacking duo that already makes Juventus fans dream. This week will be decisive for better understanding the fate of the advanced department of the Juventuseven if in this market session surprises are always around the corner.

Benjamin Šeško e la casella missing

Even the Milan study the next moves to raise the bar and strengthen a team that is slowly taking shape. Benjamin Šeško is the name circulating in these hours, the 20-year-old Slovenian striker has been compared to Milan who could soon enter into negotiations with the Leipzig.

The arrival of a possible striker is always linked to the sale of the Belgian ex Liverpool, Divock Origi, which is always on the transferable list. Origi has never been particularly enthusiastic during the Rossoneri adventure and the Rossoneri are just waiting for the right offer to greet him and fill the gap in attack, perhaps precisely with Benjamin Šeškodot also of the Manchester United.

