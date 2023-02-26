Derrick Rose said he has not yet talked to the New York Knicks about a possible buyout.

“I haven’t talked to anyone. I haven’t talked to anyone” the former MVP repeated twice. “I never thought about a buyout. At the moment I am focused on some of my things. It’s hard to think of anything I haven’t pursued and talked about with the Knickx,” Rose added.

Rose has been out of the Knicks rotations since the start of the season.

The point guard earns $14.5 million this year and there is a $15.6 million team option next year.

“Did you hear anything? I am trying to recover. I talk to Thibs about the team, I talk to Leon about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about anything else. Given how transparent we have been until now, if they had thought of sending me away they would have told me and I would have told them if I wanted to leave.

The interest of the Phoenix Suns is registered on Rose.