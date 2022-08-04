TORTONA

The 0-3 suffered in the first outing of the season with the Sampdoria Primavera does not affect the mood of the Derthona coach, Fabio Fossati and the players: “The match was against a quality opponent and later in the preparation, with two friendlies already played – underlines the sports director Roberto Canepa – The yield was still good, in particular as a defensive hold, since for an hour we did not concede anything. Then, after a long game, fatigue and continuous changes intervene, with different elements also being tested and the quality cannot be the same ».

Fossati started the game with a set-up that can be defined as basic, albeit net of three players not yet in condition and two others in further preparation gap. The next official release (apart from the family trip tonight in Arquata Scrivia), will be Saturday at 17.30 in Ponte San Pietro, against the local team of the Lombard group of Serie D. Meanwhile, a value graft has arrived from the market, such as Sevo Ciko, Italian midfielder, born in 1988, former captain of the Folgore Caratese, with whom he played the last six seasons of D. Mezzala of thickness, skilled in the two phases and in the organization of the game.

The season ticket campaign has started, at prices reduced by 30%, for which a subscriber saves half compared to the purchase of individual tickets for all the races: the cost varies from 80 to 140 euros depending on the sector, tickets in the stands for a single game they cost 10 or 15. There are also reductions for more family passes, for under 18s and seniors over 70, plus loyalty cards for existing subscribers. Tomorrow at 9 pm in the cloister of the Annunziata, location of the summer shows, there will be the presentation of the team to the fans. –

Stefano Brocchetti