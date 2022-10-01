The bianconeri down by two goals reopen the match with Agazzi but the draw fades away. The classification is beginning to worry. Sunday big match at Coppi with Gozzano

SPICE

The comeback this time is only half successful: against Fezzanese Derthona loses 2-1 at La Spezi, after closing the first half with a double disadvantage, the appointment with the victory is still postponed after five days, but above all the first has arrived defeat, against a freshman and once again giving the opponents a time and trying to shake up only in the final, when there was no time and strength to put in yet another piece: in the previous races the comeback has always been realized at least until the draw , this time no. And now the ranking, even if short, sees the Bianconeri from Tortona in the slums, with only two teams, newly promoted without particular ambitions, behind them. There are margins to recover, of course, but the situation is worrying.

Derthona, as mentioned, closed the first half under two goals, without creating anything significant, except to shake up after the half-hour of the restart, once the distance was reduced, with a final forcing which, however, gave little results.

Fossati shuffles the cards

Coach Fabio Fossati tries to shuffle the cards, also thinking about the series of matches that awaits the team, with four rounds, including yesterday, in ten days. The novelty in the line-up is Manasiev on the bench, as well as greater density in midfield with two insertion half-wings, Turchet and Ciko, and a matchmaker to set up, Rome. In front of it is Coccolo to support the center forward Gomez, while in defense we have to deal with the injuries of Todisco and D’Arrigo and the disqualification of Tambussi, for which the counted men impose Agazzi and Soplantai with Zucchini; confirmed the external Matera and Procopio and the goalkeeper Edo.

Despite the dense density of the midfield, it is the Fezzanese who pass around the half hour, taking advantage of the now punctual dribble error of the defenders in the still not metabolized construction of the game from below, with Gabrielli intercepting an uncertain exchange and scores. Before the interval, the doubling of the hosts with a penalty kick awarded for a hand ball from Matera, transformed by the expert Baudi.

Inutile forcing

In the second half, we arrive in the middle of the period with the goal that reopens the games, signed by Agazzi in a scrum on a corner kick; then the changes encourage the final forcing, which however does not produce clear opportunities for Derthona, except for the one received by Gomez at the end, but saved by the Ligurian goalkeeper. it doesn’t help, given that next Sunday Gozzano third in the standings arrives at Fausto Coppi and on Wednesday 5th there will be a delicate transfer to Bra. –