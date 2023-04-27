“Deserved qualification. Barella and Calhanoglu? Just fatigue”

Inter: Inzaghi’s words

“It was a beautiful evening, correct. The two teams played an intense game, we deserved the final over these two games. We wanted at all costs to return to Rome. We are missing 10 games, we hope to have to play 11, we are playing at a high pace, what we are doing is not easy. The approach we’ve had so far is the right one, the guys did very well, they had a really fantastic race, we stayed united and we were compact until the end. Everyone has done their part in the best way possible.

Unripe? It is giving me so much, I was delighted with its purchase. He’s a player I know who is giving us a big hand and who is making a really important journey.

Lautaro and Barella are two very important players, but it would be simplistic to speak of only two or three players, it is important to have everyone available except for Skriniar. We missed Lukaku and Brozovic a lot, but now we’re almost all and we’re ready.”