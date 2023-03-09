Bernd Neuendorf, President of the German Football Association (DFB), comes to the meeting of the Sports Committee of the Bundestag. (picture alliance / dpa / Britta Pedersen)

FIFA President Infantino is to be confirmed in office next week – by acclamation, without opposition. According to DFB President Neuendorf, the Europeans are currently coordinating how they will act at the congress in Rwanda on March 16th. Just this week he spoke to the president of the Norwegian association, Klaeveness, as well as many other presidents from Europe. “We have a clear idea of ​​what needs to happen and what FIFA needs to take a stand on,” said Neuendorf.

In Qatar, FIFA would have made commitments with a view to human rights. “We’ve already asked about that and we don’t see any progress at the moment, and of course we’re critical of that,” said the DFB President. Nevertheless, Neuendorf wants to be elected to the Council. He wants to put himself in a position to question processes and decisions and ensure more transparency.

The DFB is struggling with its financial situation

According to the DFB President, many new issues have arisen for the DFB in the past year, including the war in Ukraine and the associated increase in energy costs. Neuendorf emphasized that, together with the DOSB, he had achieved that sports clubs came under a rescue package and benefited from the electricity and gas price brake. A few hundred euros are often essential for small clubs. But the DFB, as a large association, also has financial difficulties, explained Neuendorf, quoting the DFB treasurer: “In a way, we are also dependent on the success of the senior national team.”

And the poor performance in the past three tournaments is making itself felt financially. As far as the home European Championship in 2024 is concerned, he also made an appeal to politicians. He said: “This is one possibility where I think the federal government should get a little more involved with measures, with projects where you present yourself, especially the host cities”. The tournament is a unique opportunity to present Germany.