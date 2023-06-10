DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match against Ukraine in goal

Status: 06/10/2023 2:21 p.m

Kevin Trapp will be in goal for the national soccer team in the 1000th DFB international match. Hansi Flick has already promised the 32-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper his seventh appearance on Monday (June 12, 2023) in Bremen against the Ukraine.

“ The national coach informed me that I could play. I’m happy to show myself “Trapp said two days before the game after training on the Frankfurt DFB campus. He assumes that he will be in goal for 90 minutes. It will also be for him because of the anniversary game.” a special day ” in the Weser Stadium.

World Cup participant Trapp was last in goal almost 15 months ago in a friendly against Israel in Sinsheim. At 2-0 he saved a penalty. Marc-André ter Stegen played in the first international matches of the year against Peru (2-0) and Belgium (2-3) in March.

“The roles are clear”

The 31-year-old from FC Barcelona is currently number 1 in the DFB team after the long-term absence of captain Manuel Neuer. “ The situation and the roles are clear, they are also clearly communicated “, said Trapp to the ranking of the goalkeepers determined by Flick. Germany has “ a lot of quality in the goalkeeper position, you have to have the virtue of patience, keep working on yourself and take the chance when it comes “.