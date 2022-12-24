Home Sports Di Maria, new tattoo to celebrate the World Cup
Sports

Di Maria, new tattoo to celebrate the World Cup

by admin
Di Maria, new tattoo to celebrate the World Cup

In 2021 he had drawn the America’s Cup on his left thigh, now the most important trophy: “I had left the space on purpose”

An indelible memory. Another. Angel Di Maria, protagonist of the World Cup won by Argentina, had the World Cup tattooed on his left knee. The Juventus player immediately posted the masterpiece on Instagram, underlining that he had kept some free space for this occasion: “On the skin for eternity. I said it when we won the America’s Cup: the other leg I leave you free for another great goal. It was written”.

The Argentine is a fan of tattoos, he has several on his arms and when he triumphed against Brazil last year by winning the America’s Cup, he ran to imprint the memory on his skin forever. On the left thigh, to be precise, and also on that occasion the detailed documentation of the work had ended up on social networks. “Thank you so much friend for this tattoo – he wrote to his trusted tattoo artist -. The day has come when I was able to have one of the trophies I most wanted to have on my skin done. Come on Argentina!”.

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 15:42)

© breaking latest news

See also  The complete performance video of the musical "Flying Sky" concert is available for free, bringing the audience back to Dunhuang_Ayunga_World_Performance

You may also like

The photo of the embrace in the hospital...

Chinese Super League: Chengdu Rongcheng beats three towns...

Fear of returning to sport after an injury:...

Adorni and a life on the bike: “Giro...

Van Persie and… Van Gaal’s slap: “At the...

Best wishes from Gazzetta Motori for Christmas and...

James 34+8 Hayward beat the Lakers and failed...

F1, Wollf congratulates Hamilton for the 2022 season

tammy Abraham: ‘Me, Roma, Mourinho, the Champions League,...

Pelè and the moving photo with her daughter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy