Closer children and seniors during Christmas. On Monday afternoon, a small group of very sweet “elves” patients in the Pediatrics of the Santa Maria del Prato hospital in Feltre gave a message of joy to the grandparents who are hospitalized in the Geriatrics ward.

A child delivers his letter to a geriatric patient in Feltre

For real exciting exchange of greetings between generations, above all because in this moment unfortunately they share a parenthesis of fragility, but thanks to this initiative they learn from it a teaching of kindness.

In exchange for the letters, a nice basket of sweets for the patients of Feltre’s pediatrics

The small group of “elves” accompanied by the teacher of the pediatrics school, Tiziana Zaetta and by the director of Pediatrics Elisabetta Bressan punctually rang at 4 pm at the door of the Geriatrics where the director Cinzia Omiciuolo was waiting for them with her staff and above all a lively group of elderly patients. The children, a multi-ethnic group, then gave their colorful greeting cards to their visibly excited grandparents. Among them also a former teacher and other elderly people who welcomed the colorful thoughts.

The arrival of the children in the Geriatrics ward of the Feltre hospital

«I know that spending Christmas in the hospital is difficult but I, even if I don’t know you, give you a close hug from a distance and a kiss on the cheek», said one of the cards, each one different in color and in the technique with which it is been accomplished. In fact, each child was left free to express himself and create the message he preferred.

«You couldn’t have given us a more beautiful present», said the grandparents, returning the gift received from the children with some sweets equally appreciated by the little elves.

Feltre hospital geriatric staff and patients with one of the letters received

In a very touching moment with a great emotional impact, especially for two departments that have suffered more than others from the covid period and the restrictions.

«A thread of kindness has united the generations, because we are all works of art and of the heart. Now it’s really Christmas», said the doctors and nurses of the wards involved in this sweet Christmas initiative.