Original title: The national football team won?No warm-up, no coach, still ranked 11th in Asia, basically keeping the second position of the Asian Cup

September 19-27 is the last international competition window period before the World Cup stipulated by FIFA. Japan, South Korea, Iraq, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will all arrange two warm-up matches. , Oman and other teams also took advantage of the God-given opportunity of the World Cup in Qatar to invite giant teams such as Brazil, Spain, Belgium and Argentina to warm up. In contrast, the Chinese national team has remained silent after the World Cup qualifiers, and even the coach candidate has not been finalized.

There are many reasons for this situation. On the one hand, the epidemic prevention and control policy has indeed affected the national team’s invitation to foreign teams to warm up in China. The Chinese Super League has not been suspended during the two international competition windows in June and September. On the other hand, since the management of the national team belongs to the national team leadership group, so far, the candidate for the national team coach has not yet been determined. There is no clear statement on whether to let Li Xiaopeng continue to coach or choose Yang Shuai to take over.

However, according to reporter Ma Dexing, the national football team seems to benefit from not warming up, because in the latest national team rankings of countries and regions to be announced by FIFA on the 6th of next month, the Chinese team can basically ensure the “second level” in the Asian Cup group draw. “Identity” – In the latest technical score rankings of countries and regions announced by FIFA on August 25, the Chinese men’s football team won 2.07 technical points in the East Asia Cup due to the draw with Japan and the victory over Hong Kong, China. 1305.06 points ranked 78th in the world, and Asia continued to rank 11th. During the national team competition window in June this year, the national football team was overtaken by Uzbekistan and squeezed out of the top 10 in Asia because it could not arrange the international A-level competition; however, after the national team competition window ended in September, the Chinese team’s technical points Nothing has changed, and FIFA’s ranking will likely drop one place, but the Asian-wide ranking will remain unchanged. According to the current situation, the national football team has a high probability to participate in the 2023 Asian Cup group draw as the second grade.

However, as the leaders of the General Administration of Sports complete the investigation of the Chinese Football Association, some core problems will be solved, and the preparations for the national team's Asian Cup are expected to speed up. It is reported that the Chinese Football Association is more inclined to find suitable foreign teachers to coach the national football team. At present, some foreign teachers' resumes have been prepared. According to the plan, in October this year, the Asian Football Confederation will announce the host country of the Asian Cup, and the results of this Asian Cup are likely to directly determine whether the Chinese team can rank among the seed teams in the top 36 of the World Preliminaries next year.

