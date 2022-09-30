Epic Games is giving away the indie games “Runbow” and “The Drone Racing League Simulator” this week, which can be permanently saved to the collection as long as you log in to the EGS store to pick up the games.

“Runbow” is an independent game launched by the Canadian team 13AM Games in 2016. The gameplay is mainly based on obstacle racing. It supports up to 9 players to have fun together. In addition to the levels full of various difficulties, the biggest feature is that the game background color can be switched at any time. The steps of the same color as the background will disappear, making the strategy more confusing and unpredictable.

“Drone Racing League Simulation” is a multiplayer racing game launched by The Drone Racing League in 2017. Players can build and configure their own drones and put them on the field after performance testing.

The biggest feature of the game is the wind resistance calculation of the physical gas flow based on the drone body to create a realistic flight simulation experience. This game also supports cross-platform multiplayer play.

The limited-time free period of “Runbow” and “Drone Racing Alliance Simulation” on the Epic Games Store will only end at 23:00 on October 6th, and you can save it permanently after you get it.

In addition, the games that Epic Games will send out next week are “Rising Hell” and “Slain: Back From Hell”.