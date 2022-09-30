Louis Vuitton 2023 early spring men’s collection “Fall in Love” was officially released recently. In Virgil Abloh’s eyes, a DJ’s job is actually a lot like a designer’s: in essence, both are sampling established genres to create music and looks that resonate with a new generation of audiences.

“I like deafening music.” He always likes to say this sentence. As part of the “Fall in Love” limited series of Louis Vuitton’s 2023 early spring men’s collection, the design is inspired by the past memories of the legendary Loft party held in New York in the 1970s by well-known American DJ David Mancuso, exploring the relationship between DJ and design. symbiotic relationship between. Virgil Abloh conceived the collection before his death on November 28, 2021, and has since handed it over to the creative team and others he continues to collaborate with at Louis Vuitton.

David Mancuso is widely recognized as the first DJ in history, using the unifying power of music to bring diverse groups of people together. Fueled by epoch-making civil rights and countercultural vibes ranging from anti-racism to gender equality and the LGBTQ+ movement, he threw musical parties in his New York apartment, “The Loft,” — the first of which was played in 1970. Held under the slogan “Love Will Save the Day” (Love Will Save the Day) in the name of love. By playing the record from start to finish, Mancuso seems to further elevate the mood and transform the minds and spirits of the guests involved. Virgil Abloh used a similar approach, leaving a rich and precious asset at Louis Vuitton, constantly exploring how to make good use of the evolution of clothing codes to promote anti-prejudice and egalitarian ideas.

The “Fall in Love” collection is like a complete wardrobe, echoing Mancuso’s entire collection of recordings. The loose, modern silhouette of the 1970s, with body-hugging jackets and oversized flared trousers, complimented the mood; turtlenecks and red suede jackets, like stage outfits, matched the vibe; A black suit with two-button lapels exuding the ease of going to a nightclub in a sturdy black tracksuit; a tweed jacket shirt embroidered with the brand’s logo, and a topstitched Monogram pattern A line of formal-style rain jackets that combine these features. The same technique is used on leather jackets, with topstitching to create a distressed floral pattern, like a sonic graphic. The pattern on the clothes promotes Louis Vuitton’s imaginary single “Love Potion.”

Inspired by OP art, this collection interprets Louis Vuitton’s Monogram pattern in an optically printed pattern with an optical illusion, while the shirts decorated with musical notes are a reference to the similarity between sound and fashion. Salute. The workwear, covered in oil pattern effects, pays homage to the artist’s philosophy, and the entire collection uses bird prints to symbolize freedom, further expressing an emotion that is both artistic and universal in David Mancuso and Virgil Abloh. value core. The footwear reflects the sensibility of the 1970s, yet meets the needs of modern day-to-day wear: suede Chukka boots and square-toe leather loafers feature a slightly thicker foam sole with a Monogram pattern, while soft Leather dance shoes (loafers and oxfords are available in two styles), plus signs of wear and tear.