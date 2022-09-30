On September 28, the third-generation Haval H6 DHT-PHEV (configuration|inquiry) was officially launched. The new car launched NEDC pure electric cruise 55km and 110km versions, a total of 3 configuration models, and the official guide price is 159,800-173,800 yuan . In terms of power, the plug-in hybrid system consists of a 1.5T engine + 2-speed DHT hybrid special gearbox + battery + motor. The WLTC fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 5.6L, and the comprehensive cruising range can reach 1000km.

Now it is at the climax of the competition of new energy vehicles. As the first new energy model of Haval brand, the success or failure of the “green card” Haval H6 can be described as a lot of attention. Today, let’s talk about the competitiveness of this car.

Let’s first look at the listing discounts. Haval provides a replacement subsidy of up to 10,000 yuan and an additional purchase subsidy of 2,000 yuan for new cars. Netizens who may not pay much attention to cars have no idea when they look at these two figures, but for the car circle, this The subsidy rate is currently at the highest level. You must know that one of the biggest advantages of Haval H6 is the large user base. The launch of the plug-in hybrid version will undoubtedly attract the attention of many old H6 owners. The replacement subsidy of 10,000 yuan and the additional purchase subsidy of 2,000 yuan are likely to be It will become the key for many old car owners to be willing to “appeal”.

The plug-in hybrid version of Haval H6 does not continue the front face of the fuel version like the gasoline-electric hybrid version of the H6. Although the overall size and outline are basically the same, the grille adopts an irregular shape similar to Haval’s beast (configuration|inquiry). The design, although the visual tension is very strong, seems a bit “this is not the H6” illusion at first glance. In terms of details, the new car adopts a blue background logo, and the “PHEV” logo is also added to the tail, which can clearly indicate that it is a new energy model.

The interior of the third-generation Haval H6 DHT-PHEV maintains the original design. The T-shaped central control layout and the suspended central control screen are both simple and exquisite. The narrow-frame LCD instrumentation and central control screen are also an important part of enhancing the sense of technology. Ring, after all, many models are still equipped with heavy, large-framed screens, and the visual effects are not advanced enough. For plug-in hybrid models, the car-machine system of the new car has also been upgraded accordingly, for example, it has a new UI color scheme, supports switching between multiple modes, etc. In terms of functions, it still supports the network connection function and OTA upgrade.

The configuration of the third-generation Haval H6 plug-in hybrid version is very high. The tailgate, automatic headlights, automatic air conditioning and other comfort configurations are all “full” without discrimination. The three configurations are different in terms of battery capacity and whether it supports fast charging.

In terms of power, the third-generation Haval H6 DHT-PHEV is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system composed of a 1.5T engine and an electric motor, with a combined maximum power of 240kW, a peak torque of 530N m, and a 100% break in 7.8 seconds. Both are 5.6L/100km. The 55km version uses a 9.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, and the 110km version uses a 19.94kWh ternary lithium battery. Although the V2L external discharge function is standard on the whole series, only the top model supports fast charging.

Compared with BYD’s blade battery and Aian’s magazine battery, Haval has launched a “core protector” to ensure safety. The thermal insulation spacing reaches 30mm. In addition to passing the three major assessments of national standard extrusion, fire and water immersion, it also has outstanding performance in waterproof and impact resistance.

From the perspective of pure electric battery life and pricing, the third-generation Haval H6 DHT-PHEV and Song PLUS DM-i (configuration|inquiry) are basically the most direct competing products, although the other (the main sales model) adopts a self-priming engine , but the lower entry threshold and lower fuel consumption (4.4L) are its biggest advantages for users to spend less.

The most important point is that a good meal is also afraid of being late. Song PLUS DM-i was launched in March 2021. In just one and a half years, it has formed an advantage in user perception, and now it has secured the top position in the SUV market, and the supply is in short supply. “Latercomers” Hard to break.

Under the premise of close product strength, there may be only one shortcut for Haval H6 DHT-PHEV to surpass Song PLUS DM-i: stronger production capacity than BYD! Only a faster pickup cycle can pull the just-needed users from the other party’s site, but from the perspective of supply chain industries such as batteries and motors, this is not easy to achieve.

AgainTaking a step back, if the production capacity of Haval H6 DHT-PHEV cannot be rapidly increased, the Song PLUS DM-i will also launch a replacement model next year or 2024. With the blessing of new chassis technology and new battery technology, at that time This game is even harder.

Joe’s Comments

There are many difficulties in front of the third-generation Haval H6 DHT-PHEV, but under the wave of new energy vehicle transformation, Haval must launch its own new energy model, and the “magic car” H6 must also be transformed to keep pace with the times Enter. As for whether this car can achieve further success, we should also hold an optimistic wait-and-see attitude. After all, Haval’s brand power and product power are not bad, and the plug-in hybrid car market cannot be “one-stop”, everyone said. is not it? (Text: Feng)