Home Sports Diletta Leotta with Karius: is he the new boyfriend? The two pizzicati in Milan
Sports

Diletta Leotta with Karius: is he the new boyfriend? The two pizzicati in Milan

by admin
Diletta Leotta with Karius: is he the new boyfriend? The two pizzicati in Milan

The host of Dazn and the German goalkeeper of Newcastle would have met a few days ago in London. And he, as shown by the photos of “Chi”, would have joined her after the match against Conte’s Tottenham

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, are they the new showbiz couple? Apparently … The weekly Who paparazzi them together. The images show the arrival in Italy of Newcastle’s German goalkeeper on a private flight (on Sunday afternoon he was engaged in the match against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham) and the entry into Diletta Leotta’s building in Milan.

in London

The host of Dazn and Karius met a few days ago in London. Until two weeks ago Diletta was engaged to an Italian model, Giacomo Cavalli. But the photos, unless denied, would show that that story has been archived.

25 October – 16:16

© breaking latest news

See also  Russia and Ukraine exchange the remains of dead soldiers for the first time, the remains of Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Steel Plant arrived in Kiev_Russia and Ukraine conduct the first body exchange_Associated Press_Russia

You may also like

Hotly debated Shenhua counts a penalty: a foul...

Swimming World Championships for people with Down syndrome:...

Ukraine, news today. Zelensky: fight for the EU....

Swimming, 15 medals for Sport Life Montebelluna at...

Piombino regasification terminal, Giani signed the authorization: “A...

The united people who get on the carousel:...

The San Biagio marathon restarts, favorites Esposito and...

Barcelona, ​​Xavi: ‘Let’s watch Inter all together, then...

China’s women’s football reform plan announced that it...

Real Madrid, Florentino Perez operated on the lung

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy