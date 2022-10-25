The host of Dazn and the German goalkeeper of Newcastle would have met a few days ago in London. And he, as shown by the photos of “Chi”, would have joined her after the match against Conte’s Tottenham
Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, are they the new showbiz couple? Apparently … The weekly Who paparazzi them together. The images show the arrival in Italy of Newcastle’s German goalkeeper on a private flight (on Sunday afternoon he was engaged in the match against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham) and the entry into Diletta Leotta’s building in Milan.
in London
—
The host of Dazn and Karius met a few days ago in London. Until two weeks ago Diletta was engaged to an Italian model, Giacomo Cavalli. But the photos, unless denied, would show that that story has been archived.
25 October – 16:16
