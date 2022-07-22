Wenzhou Net News On July 20, Norwegian chess player Carlsen announced that he would not participate in the next World Chess Championship. This means that Ding Liren, a Wen national chess player who won the runner-up in the World Chess World Championship Candidates, will be qualified for the next World Chess Championship.

Ding Liren’s profile picture

Ding Liren’s world ranking is currently second only to Carlsen, ranking second in the world. In recent years, Carlsen has not only been ranked No. 1 in the world for a long time, but also made many fruitful efforts in chess promotion. In this year’s Chess Champions Network Tournament, Ding Liren has defeated Carlsen more than once, and the event is due to Carlsen’s strong promotion.

Carlsen beat a challenge from Russian chess player Nepomniacki at the 2021 World Chess Championship to claim the title of World Chess King for the fifth time. In the 2022 World Chess Championship Candidates Tournament, Nepomniacki stood out again and won the challenge as the first place. Ding Liren rose from the third place to the second place at the last moment. The runner-up in the Candidates Tournament is a new height reached by Chinese players on the road to the world chess king.

It is reported that because Carlsen gave up the competition, according to the relevant rules, the top two candidates, Nepomniacki and Ding Liren, will compete for the title of world chess king in the next World Chess Championship.

Source: Pocket Wenzhou Client

Original title: Ding Liren’s qualification for the National Chess World Championship will launch an impact on the world chess king!

Reporter Ye Haipeng

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com