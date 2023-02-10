news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 09 FEB – “Another championship starts tomorrow: the one that should lead us to conquer one of the first four positions”. Stefano Pioli turns the page, on the eve of tomorrow’s internal match against Turin at the Meazza, at 20.45. “We set out to win the league again, but we won’t succeed. Last year was extraordinary, winning it again this year would have been incredible. Now a new league is starting, we have 17 games. But the season doesn’t end tomorrow.” When Milan will find an opponent already capable of taking home the three points in the match at the end of October. “Not only for us, but Turin is always a very annoying opponent to face”, Pioli continues. “For his way of playing, because he puts the opponent’s construction in difficulty.



For this we have to move a lot and move well, be brave with the ball”. (ANSA).

