VOGHERA

Unlucky trip for Giacomo Scattolon to the “Rally Roma Capitale”, a race with double validity, national for the Italian rally championship and continental for the Fia European championship. The driver from Voghera, standard bearer of Aci Team Italia, was forced to retire during the fourth round, when he permanently occupied the eighth absolute position and the fourth in the classification of the Italian, due to the contact of his Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo with a rock. The impact, although not particularly violent, irreparably compromised the functionality of the right front wheel of the car shared with the co-driver Giovanni Bernacchini, leaving no alternative to the Erreffe Rally Team rider.

«We started with a good pace, I was looking at the gap from the third absolute position which at that moment was seven seconds – comments Scattolon – unfortunately we hit a rock a few kilometers from the end of the special stage; I’m sorry for the team, which is working really well, I would have liked to get a good result to give them a great satisfaction – he continued – however, the good sensations guaranteed by the car before retiring remain, confirming the goodness of a job that has the whole team involved ». However, the opinion on the event itself was positive: «A difficult race, as far as I’m concerned the most demanding of the championship». The disappointment, even if burning, must be immediately dismissed by the Rally driver from Voghera who, despite the retirement, still sees concrete ambitions aimed at the podium of the Italian Rally Promotion: in a month the hunt for redemption on the roads of the 1000 Miglia, scheduled for 26 and 27 August. –

Alberto Antoniazzi