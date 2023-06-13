Discus thrower Weißhaidinger in Turku in third place

Lukas Weißhaidinger made it onto the podium at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku on Tuesday. Austria’s discus thrower jumped 66.84 meters and took third place behind Swedish Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (70.38) and Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh (68.67). The 31-year-old from Upper Austria was one of only two athletes to make five valid attempts at the meeting.

“In the sixth round it would have gone even further, the throw was invalidated. But I’m very happy with my five throws,” said Weißhaidinger. “I would say: The locomotive is moving. I improved significantly compared to the starts in St. Pölten and Sollentuna. The swinging movement and the release always feel looser and lighter. There is not much left to be in top form,” summarized the ÖLV ace.