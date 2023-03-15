Status: 03/15/2023 1:44 p.m

There is no doubt that Gianni Infantino will be re-elected as FIFA President at the FIFA Congress in Rwanda. Nobody challenges him, the support is great – but there are still investigations against him.

The FIFA Congress on Thursday (March 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. CET) has one relevant agenda item in particular: the election of the FIFA President. The most important questions and answers Gianni Infantinos re-election.

How does the election of the FIFA President work?

The Congress is the annual gathering of all 211 national associations that are members of FIFA – for example the German Football Association (DFB). Every association has one vote, no matter how big or small it is. Infantino has strong support from the national associations.

Moreover, there is no one running against him. The FIFA statutes allow an individual candidate to be elected by acclamation, i.e. with applause. But then it is not possible to see how many associations might have voted against him, because no ballot papers are counted either.

Voices at the FIFA Congress confederacy Voices UEFA (Europe) 55 CAF (Africa) 54 AFC (Asia) 46 CONCACAF (North America) 35 OFC (Oceania) 11 CONMEBOL (Southamerica) 10 total 211

Who does Infantino have behind him?

Almost the whole world, at least as far as the top officials of the national associations are concerned, is for Infantino. The continental associations are not allowed to vote, several of them assured Infantino but collectively the approval of their national associations. “I can assure you that we stand united behind his candidacy” , said Asia’s head of the association, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Chalifa, who was one of the defeated opponents in Infantino’s first election in 2016. In addition to Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America also unanimously backed the public Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) with Asia's head of the association, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa

South America had recently often opposed Infantino’s plans, such as the World Cup every two years, together with UEFA. A possible reason for the change is the application of Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay for the 2030 World Cup, which is to be awarded in 2024. A confrontation with the FIFA President is rarely helpful when it comes to World Cup awards.

Why does Infantino have so much support?

One reason is above all the money that he can distribute to the national associations. While it was around one billion in Infantino’s first World Cup cycle, according to FIFA, the amount should more than double in the period up to the 2026 World Cup. Egbert Lacle, Association President on the Caribbean island of Aruba, said on Deutschlandfunkthat his association is 90 percent dependent on FIFA’s money.

But Lacle also emphasized that it’s not just about the money for him. It is also important how FIFA deals with the smaller associations. “They understand us and sit down with us. And then they offer help. The support is better adapted to the needs of the associations.”

FIFA payments to the 211 national associations under Infantino Period US-Dollar 2016 – 2018 1.078.625.000 2019 – 2022 1.746.000.000 2023 – 2026* 2.300.000.000

*predicted by FIFA

Who is publicly opposed to Infantino?

Only UEFA and the continental confederation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) have not collectively endorsed Infantino. But there are only a few real contradictions there.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf announced on Wednesday (03/15/2022) that Infantino “not to support” . Neuendorf explained that the DFB had received “no or only insufficient information” on various issues from FIFA in the past few weeks. “FIFA must be much more open and transparent in its dealings with the national associations” it says in a statement from the DFB.

Norway’s association president also had Lise Klaveness previously clarified in the sports show on Infantino: “We will not elect him. We believe he missed many opportunities to implement the changes he was elected to make.” With Denmark, another European association, through its president Jesper Möller, publicly withdrew confidence from Infantino during the World Cup. The Swedish federation also announced that Infantino “do not actively support” become.

Gianni Infantino is running for re-election at the FIFA Congress in Rwanda. Norway’s association president Lise Klaveness makes it clear: “We will not vote for him.” In return, she wants to speak again about human rights at the congress.

Why is there no opposing candidate?

The main reason for this is the lack of a chance given the broad support for Infantino. “It would have been pointless to send an opponent into the race who didn’t stand a chance.” , said DFB President Neuendorf at the start of the World Cup in Qatar. The deadline for a candidacy expired on November 16, shortly before the opening of the World Cup. No candidacy had been submitted by the end of the deadline.

What reservations do UEFA and some European countries have?

The recent conflicts at the World Cup revolved around the “One Love”-Captain’s armband. But views on the subject of human rights are only one issue, another is above all money. Because FIFA recently started to penetrate the business field of UEFA with the top European clubs.

The new Club World Cup with 32 teams, including of course the top European clubs, will be a threat to UEFA from 2025 Champions League and its status as the premier club competition. In addition, national leagues such as the Bundesliga have reservations about the tournament. Because if FIFA attracts more television money with such a tournament, stay with the broadcasters and Streamingmay serve less money for that Champions League or the Bundesliga – it’s a distribution battle.

Against the same background, UEFA, together with South America, has so far prevented the implementation of other plans of Infantino, such as the two-year rhythm of the World Cup or a global one Nations League.

How long can Infantino remain President?

Infantino came to power in 2016 following the major FIFA scandal that ended the tenure of his predecessor Sepp Blatter in 2015. Infantino was re-elected for the first time in 2019, and his second re-election is now pending.

According to FIFA, the 37-member FIFA Council unanimously made it clear that the limitation to three terms of office according to the statutes applies. A re-election of Infantino from 2027 to 2031 is still possible because the three years after Blatter’s resignation between 2016 and 2019 were not a full term of office. “My second term begins on March 16, 2023” said Infantino afterwards.

What can Infantino ever become dangerous?

At the moment only himself. There are still proceedings against him in Switzerland. It is about unrecorded meetings between him and the then federal prosecutor Michael Lauber. Infantino is being investigated for, among other things, abuse of office, breach of official secrecy and favoritism. The meetings are also problematic because Lauber was involved in investigations into FIFA officials in the course of the World Cup being awarded to Qatar.

The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)” reported on Sunday (03/12/2023)that the meeting between Infantino and Lauber was recorded – by the secret service from Qatar, according to “NZZ” in search of incriminating material. At the time, the country feared being deprived of the World Cup.