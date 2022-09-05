Novak Djokovic misses the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. This was announced by the captain of Serbia, Viktor Troicki: “He will not play for personal reasons. He has joined the national team countless times, but this year he can’t. If we arrive in Malaga, he will join us ”. Malaga will be awarded the title between 21 and 27 November, before there will be the groups from 13 to 18 September: Serbia will play in group B, in Valencia, against Spain (also absent Nadal), Korea and Canada. Italy, on the other hand, will face Croatia, Argentina and Sweden in Bologna.

THE CALENDAR

—

We will therefore still have to wait to see Djokovic in the field, unable to enter the United States since he is not vaccinated. The last match played by Nole remains the Wimbledon final won against Nick Kyrgios: he will return to the Laver Cup from 23 to 25 September – Roger Federer will also return to the fields – before flying to Tel Aviv, since he is enrolled in the 250 which will have starting Monday 26th September. Novak’s fans have to wait, Serbia will be forced to do without his star.