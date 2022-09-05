The operation conducted by the carabinieri and the financiers of Bergamo concerns 12 provinces. 33 people are accused of laundering money and favoring tax evasion of the Arena clan. Also recorded wear episodes.

TREVISO. A large operation is underway against thendrangheta, which is also involving the province of Treviso. Two arrests were made in the Castallana area. The carabinieri and the finance of Bergamo have executed an order that provides for personal and real precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge of the Brescia court, at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Brescia prosecutor’s office, against over 30 people considered seriously suspected, to various title, of criminal association, with the aggravating circumstance of having facilitated the activities of a well-known Ndrangheta clan of the Crotone area, through usury, receiving stolen goods, money laundering, self-laundering, fraudulent transfer of values, aiding and abetting, and tax and bankruptcy crimes.

In particular, the provision provides for the precautionary custody in prison or under house arrest against 33 under investigation, and the seizure of over € 6.5 million. At the same time, dozens of searches are underway in 12 provinces between Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Umbria, Sardinia, Basilicata and Calabria.

The operation is part of a complex investigation activity, coordinated by the Dda of the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office and originally carried out by the Bergamo carabinieri in relation to extortion conducts that would have been carried out in the Bergamo area by some subjects considered connected to ‘ndrine from Calabriathe development of which led – following the involvement of the Guardia di Finanza for the definition of the economic-financial assessments – to the reconstruction of a series of false invoices for over 20 million euros.

This would have been carried out by the association through at least 7 “paper mills”, registered to nominees or compliant entrepreneurs and with offices in Lombardy, Umbria and Calabria, in order to launder the proceeds of the criminal activities of the ‘Ndranghetista clan of the Arena di Capo Rizzuto island.

The investigations also made it possible to outline the role of certain accounting professionals, who – through their consultancy work – are suspected of having conceived and implemented serial models of tax evasion for the benefit of companies related to the criminal association.

It would also have emerged, on the sidelines, the complacency of an official of the Revenue Agency, recipient of a personal precautionary measure for the hypothesis of corruption, who – in the face of systematic remuneration – is suspected of having facilitated the provision of some services of a fiscal nature required by one of the professionals.

The investigative activities, also carried out through constant monitoring of the movements and meetings on the territory of the various subjects involved, also made it possible to bring out some episodes of usury reported by entrepreneurs in difficulty.