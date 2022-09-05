The list of university competitions at the center of the investigations by the Florentine prosecutor and the financial police is getting longer, and other important names end up under investigation. The latest developments, which led, among other things, to the request for interdiction from public office or service for the general director of the Meyer Alberto Zanobini pediatric hospital, for professor Chiara Aiazzi and for the director of the University’s health sciences department of Florence, Paolo Bonanni, focus among other things on some key figures of one of the centers of excellence of Italian health.