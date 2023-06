The Vršovice dlobák came to life again. Experienced Spanish full-back Dani Carvajal showed he has nerves of steel in the Nations League final. In the sixth series of the penalty shootout, he had everything in his hands after the hesitation of the Croatian Bruno Petkovič. He ran and instead of a hard blow he chose a technical lob modeled after the former Czechoslovak representative Antonín Panenka. He succeeded. The Spanish could start celebrating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook