Do you listen to TV, better the UEFA Nations League or The Girl and the Officer? Who makes a boom between Rai and Mediaset

Sports

by admin
Every day the Auditel company takes care of measuring TV ratings and share, ie the percentage of viewers who, placed in front of the video at the same time, preferred to watch one program rather than another. In particular, with our article, we will take into consideration generalist television, i.e. television that does not include extra subscriptions, outside the annual fee and is therefore accessible to anyone. Let us consider the two main hubs Rai and Mediaset, with their flagship networks Rai 1 and Canale 5.

Prime time, which is the one on which broadcasters focus the most due to the fact that the public concentrates more in front of the television, yesterday saw two interesting but very different products on the air. Indeed, Rai 1 proposed the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Italy. Conversely, Canale 5 responded with a Turkish series that is affecting millions of viewers, despite having just arrived on our screens (yesterday was the second episode): The girl and the officer. Which of these two products convinced you the most?

Listen to TV, the UEFA Nations League earthquake overwhelms The girl and the officer: here are the data and the share

When there’s free-to-air football, it’s really hard for a fictional product, however well written and structured, to beat it. In particular, then, the national team is even more engaging, since it affects everyone, beyond the individual football faith that can change (perhaps a Juventus player can not watch a Napoli match). Italy unites everyone. Yesterday’s match wasn’t lucky for our country: Spain beat us 2-1 with two goals from Yeremi Pino and Joselu against a single goal from Ciro Immobile. Precisely because they fought to the end (the second Iberian shot came in the 88th), the match was interesting and involving.

The girl and the officer still like it. The plot is that of a Tsar’s officer (one of the best) and a young girl from Russian high society who end up falling in love, but have several difficulties to overcome. Firstly there is the fact that the families do not agree to their union, secondly the world war which puts a spoke in their wheels. This ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Turkish version convinces, but doesn’t win.

In fact, the match involved 6,539,000 spectators corresponding to a 33.5% share (a decidedly difficult figure for Mediaset to overcome, which in fact collapsed – fortunately not with single figures). On Canale 5, The Girl and the Officer was liked by 1,751,000 spectators corresponding to a 10.9% share.

