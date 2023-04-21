Do you remember… Andrade known as “Er Moviola”: an elegant midfielder who did everything (very) slowly

April 9, 1984: al Maracana a match of the Brazilian championship is played (really) between Flamengo e America RJ, followed in the stands by three (fake) Italian insiders: Oronzo cana, Andrea Bergonzoni e Giginho. The special observed of the three actors is famously Leo Juniorwho in addition to signing Giginho’s fake contract will provide a wonderful assist for a young player Bebetofor the goal of 3 a 0. That action had started from the lifted passage of who probably would have been fine in that film… Jorge Luis Andrade DaSilvabetter known simply as Andradeeven better if combined with “Er Moviola”. Yes, Andrade, who is among the greatest emblems of the concept of “bin” in football, and that in a home comedy 80s indeed it would not have been out of place.

is born to Juiz de Foraand like many Brazilian children, it helps their parents raise some money: delivery lunch baskets to the workers…yes, easy joke, considering Andrade’s phlegm those workers will have postponed their lunch break a lot. Beyond the jokes though, the owner of the ristorante so he delivers the meals not only is he happy with the boy’s service, but he also becomes his own admirer for what he does on the pitch, given that Andrade picks up some cruzeiros playing in the White Village, and also very well. When Flamengo’s call comes it’s clearly a party, you can buy it casa finally to his mother, even if the young Jorge Luis is someone who really doesn’t have adventure and action in his blood: the first three months he was frightened by the noise and above all by the delinquency of Rio de Janeiro live them, according to the chronicles of the time, all in the sports center of the Mengao.

On the pitch, however, it’s something else: he’s a elegant midfielder and with one great game vision and a nice shot too. From the youth team he moved to the Venezuelan team of the ‘University of the Andesthen returns to the Rossoneri and the 1979 made his first-team debut. It has been since 1981 fixed owner of that incredible team with MoserJunior, Zicowho wins the championship, liberators and became world champion in 1981 by beating the Liverpool in the final of Intercontinental Cup. But while Zico, Junior, Edmar, Tita leave Flamengo in the years to come, andrade remainsas a pillar of the midfield, and it seems that that comfort zone is destined to last until the end of the career. Also because in the 1987by now 30 yearsAndrade is still with the Rossoneri: it’s hard to imagine anything different.

However in 1988 comes the call of Roma Of Dino Violawhich wants to point to the title after the third place of the year before. And then we look at the Brazilian market: for the attack Renato Portaluppiwho is an absolute star, for the midfield the goal would have been Mozer, but the Benfica invests a lot of money and then the young man Pier Paolo Marino turns to Andrade. He will not have the presentation of Renato, with the helicopter, but still theexpectation is highboth for the words of Liedholm that for a incredible goal scored in that same summer in friendly against theAustria. Andrade is an integral part of the national team that will go to Seoul Olympics (coming second) and against the Austrians she dribbled everyone and deposited a great right foot for the goal.

The first matches in yellow and red are not actually not even worstbut then being completely unaccustomed to be pressedand certainly not being able to do much at the age of 31 and in 1988 to improve from an athletic point of view, he will get lost in benches e performance disastrous, despite Liedholm’s attempts to make it functional to the Rome project. Of course, the Baron will go from exalting his technique, to fully justifying his phlegm “he makes the ball run”, to partially justifying it “It’s not true that he doesn’t run, he runs slowly”, to definitively relegating him to the bench after catastrophic matches like the one with the Dynamo Dresden in the UEFA Cup. Also because even the comrades begin to rumblenot too happy to run for him as well.

It had arrived under the nickname of “Maraja”, but for the Giallorossi fans it will turn into “Er Moviola” and soon the “Andrade tutti a fanc…” banner will also be camping in the corner after a streak of six games with only due points scrape together. After 17 appearances, of which only 9 in the league, he will return to Brazil, this time at Vasco da Gama, winning a new Brazilian championship and continuing to play until the age of 38. He will return to Flamengo as manager, often picking up the baton of sacked coaches. He has recently been unwell, accusing heart problems, but he has recovered and is now shutting down 66 candles: slowly.