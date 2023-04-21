Police are murdered in Cali for stealing their endowment weapon

The murder of patrolman Ángel Édgar Cardona while he was on his break continues under investigation by the Cali authorities.

Reason why, the Mayor of Cali applied a reward of $50 million pesos for information that allows the capture and prosecute those responsible for this tragic event.

In this sense, the Ministry of Security and Justice indicated the service channels where citizens can denounce those responsible for this fact that occurred in Carrera 6 with Calle 34, in the Porvenir neighborhood, commune 4 of the Valle del Cauca capital.

National Police complaint lines:

• 602 325 04 54

• 602 398 99 80

• 123/165

• 311 625 36 70

• 310 365 63 26.

Murder lamented by the Metropolitan Police of the capital of the Valley, which detailed that Cardona was approached by criminalswho in their attempt to steal his endowment weapon seriously injured him.

“We had an unfortunate event where one of our uniformed men belonging to the Goes group of the Metropolitan Police was injured. This boy was with a service excuse and at the moment I was visiting a relative in a workshop,” said Daniel Gualdrón, commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

In this fact it resulted injured one of the criminalswho was later captured by units of the Judicial Police in a care center.

It was not the only homicide:

According to the balance of the Metropolitan Police, in addition to this murder, in the capital of the Valley the homicides of four more men were also generated.

Three were perpetrated with a firearm and one with a sharp weapon. Men of 30, 39, 26 and 25 years old lost their lives in the sectors: de Siete de Agosto, Normandy, Pízamos I and Las Delicias.

