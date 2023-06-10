Do you remember… Boro Cvetkovic, the Ascoli striker who scored for Real and Maradona

A beautiful goal, with dribbling on the goalkeeper and ball deposited on the net in the presence of the winner of the Coppa Uefa. 34 years ago the‘Listen Of Bercelli he allowed himself the luxury of hitting the ball Napoli Of Maradona (although at Del Duca Maradona and several of his companions were not there) beating him 2 a 0 with goals by Cvetkovic and of the ex Bruno Giordano. It had been the main purchase Borislavsaid Boro, Cvetkovic: really top scorer of the 1986-87 edition of the Champions Cup.

Born in Karlovaca city famous for producing one of the most popular Croatian beersis passionate about basket. Any occasion is good for shooting hoops, except when his mother drags him home to study. Then comes football to seduce him and his brother Zvjezdan: they play on the street and then enter the youth academy Football Karlovac, the city team. In the family they are all “Modri”, fans of the Dynamo Zagreb, so when the club calls for Zvjezdan and Boro they are over the moon. The first is a rocky defenderthe second a slippery attacker e fast, who moves a lot, dribbles well and even scores goals… once in a while. He debuts in 1980then after two years under the leadership of Ciro Blazevic is part of that legendary team that bears the title of Champion of Yugoslavia in Zagreb after 25 years, even beating their bitter rivals Stella Rossa.

Something breaks however, and after a few quarrels with Blazevic one of the most contested transfers in the history of Yugoslav football takes place: Cvetkovic switch to Red Star in 1986. The impact into Europa it is devastating and in the Champions Cup score two goals in the first round with Panathinaikosin the round of 16 he scored twice in the first leg and back with Rosenborgand then comes the one that’s probably still in the top 3 of the most memorable races in the history of Crvena Zvezda. To the Moroccan comes the Real Madrid by Hugo Sanchez and Valdano. Six minutes go by and Cvetkovic goes on the counterattack: Buyo manages to stop him but Gjurovski puts Red Star in the lead on the rebound. After three minutes the referee concedes a penalty to Real, with Stojanovic who hypnotizes Hugo Sanchez and keeps the lead. On the eleventh “Piksi” Stojkovic invents a kissing throw for Djurovicwho beats Buyo and puts the star up 2 – 0. Real is tall and frayed: Bracun sees the run of Cvetkovic and serves it in space, with the attacker dribbling Buyo and depositing the 3 to 0 red and white at the end of the first half.

The race will end 4 a 2but Real winning 2 a 0 he will go through to the Bernabeu. Cvetkovic’s 7 goals, however, will be useful to win the scorers standings of the Champions League ahead of Blokhin, Butragueno e Laudrup. After another year at Red Star, Italy calls for Cvetkovic: there is theListen Of Constantine Rozzi which in 1988 took him and his former partner to Dinamo Zagreb, Mustafa Arslanovic. A pairing that will damn the legendary Tonino Cute: their surnames will never learn them. In black and white the first times are tough: Cvetkovic plays from first tipalso given the serious injury of Walter Big housebut only marks in Italian Cup against Monopoli and Parma, while in ten days of the championship he never scores and the Marches meet again penultimate with only six points. Rozzi replaces Castagner with Bersellini, and the team meshes: one arrives immediately for Cvetkovic shotgun at Verona and another four goals, and many dribbling which earned him the nickname “Eel of Karlovac”.

In truth, despite playing very well Cvetkovic miss too many goalssometimes incredibly. In any case, for the bianconeri comes the salvationand the retreat is one of those idyllic ones: there is Casagrande, comrade, who wants to reserve the “honor” of the water balloon. The Brazilian in the hotel asks for the collaboration of Stefano Colantunono: all he has to do is signal to him when Cvetkovic will come out of the hotel door…at which point in Casagrande, helped by Oliviero Garlini, all that remains is to overturn the bucket of water. Colantuono sees that Bersellini is coming…he smells the opportunity and gives the go-ahead to his teammates…that they will water the coachbeing punished.

The season for Cvetkovic will be good: 10 gol between the championship and the Italian Cup, but negative for Ascoli who will close last in the standings receding. Boro will also remain among the cadets, contributing with 7 gol on his return to Serie A. He would be ready to leave again, but a grave injurywhich pushes Ascoli to release him and replace him with Peter Troglio. He stays still for a year, but without finding a team: and then he arms himself with humilityrequests a derogation from the Figc to stay in Italy as amateur soccer player and gets married at Maceratawhich helps to bring from D to C. But he stays in D and goes to Casertana: score 6 goals in 19 games and return to his homeland before ending his career at Borac Cacak. And that goal scored against Napoli by Maradona 34 years ago was very similar to the one scored against Real Madrid by Butragueno: because Bora didn’t lack the humility to go down among the amateurs…not disfiguring in front of the champions!