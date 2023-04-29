If you find it difficult to sleep then you should exercise more. Numerous scientific studies have shown a direct correlation between adequate physical activity and adequate and quality rest. Not only can playing sports or exercise eliminate sleep-related problems, but the opposite is also true: insufficient or poor-quality sleep can lead to lower levels of physical activity the next day. In short, a vicious spiral from which it is difficult to get out.

Sleep and exercise have a two-way relationship

Experts today believe that sleep and exercise have a two-way relationship: Optimizing your exercise routine can potentially help you sleep better; getting adequate sleep can promote healthier levels of physical activity throughout the day.

How does exercise affect sleep?

Regular exercise has many benefits, including a lower risk of disease, better physical function and a better quality of life. Exercise can also be beneficial for some groups who may find it difficult to rest, such as pregnant women or the elderly.

Furthermore moderate to vigorous exercise can increase sleep quality in adults, by reducing the time it takes to fall asleep and decreasing the amount of time you stay awake in bed at night. In addition, physical activity can help relieve daytime sleepiness and, for some people, reduce the need for sleep medications.

Do you struggle to sleep? You should move more

Many studies and surveys have focused on the effects of exercise for people of various demographic groups. One study looked at college students during exam times and found that exercise and physical activity can reduce test-related stress. Another study found that sleep and exercise are dynamically related for community-dwelling older adults. Additionally, a third study found that regular exercise, mostly aerobic, reduced symptoms in people with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), even if they didn’t lose weight.

Is it counterproductive to exercise before bed?

The question of whether exercising in the hours before bed contributes to poor quality sleep has been debated over time. Traditional sleep hygiene requires thevigorous exercise in the three hours preceding sleep can have a negative impact on sleep because it can increase heart rate, body temperature and adrenaline levels.

On the other hand, some studies have found that exercising before bed may have no adverse effects.

A survey found that most people who exercise at 8 p.m. or later fall asleep quickly, experience an adequate amount of deep sleep and wake up well-rested. Those who exercise between 4pm and 8pm reported similar percentages for these categories, suggesting that exercising at night may actually benefit some people.

The best times to exercise for healthy sleep

The results of surveys conducted among people who engage in physical activity even late in the evening have been variable, so You should base your exercise times and intensity on what works best for your schedule of sleep or your circadian cycles.

However, regardless of the time of day, some exercises may be more beneficial to sleep than others. These include yoga, light stretching, and breathing exercises.

According to some studies people who exercised in the evening experienced a greater amount of slow-wave sleep and an increase in REM sleep latency compared to the control group, as well as less stage 1 (or light) sleep.

However, the researchers also noted that a higher core temperature — which can occur after an intense workout — was associated with lower sleep efficiency and longer awake time after sleep onset. So while exercising before bed might not be inherently harmful, vigorous workouts in the hour before sleep can impact sleep efficiency and total sleep time.

