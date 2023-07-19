Home » Do you want to travel with a dog by train? The requirements to do it this summer
Do you want to travel with a dog by train? The requirements to do it this summer

Do you want to travel with a dog by train? The requirements to do it this summer

19/07/2023

Yes, you can travel with your dog by train, but keep in mind the requirements

Do you want to travel with your dog by train this summer? If you plan to do so, it is important that you know the requirements and recommendations to ensure a safe and comfortable trip for both you and your pet. Next, we provide you with all the information you need to know before embarking on your railway adventure with your faithful furry companion.

Renfe’s requirements to travel with your dog by train

The dog must have at least one year old.Must not belong to any potentially dangerous breed (Renfe expressly prohibits them). Choose the Standard ticketthe only one that offers the accompaniment of dogs, but that does not allow changes (cancellations). Pay a supplement of 35 euros to travel with your dog.You need a liability insurance if you want to travel with your dog by train, mandatory for any dog ​​from next September 29, 2023.

Renfe also recommends that we keep the vaccination card up to date, that we do not leave the dog free unattended in the carriage and that we go to the station 30 minutes before the train leaves.

Traveling with your dog by train can be a wonderful experience if you prepare properly. Follow these requirements and recommendations to ensure that you and your faithful companion enjoy a safe and pleasant trip together..

