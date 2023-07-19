Home » In Paz de Ariporo, a woman accused of mistreating her baby was brought before the courts
In Paz de Ariporo, the Police captured a 19-year-old woman charged with the crime of aggravated domestic violence, of which her own 6-month-old son was the victim.

It was learned that the woman, a native of Vichada, was taken before the judge, who ordered her sent to prison while she awaits the trial against her. The Sectional Director of Casanare Prosecutors, Anderson Pinilla Sandoval, spoke about the case, who pointed out that the woman faces a sentence of between 8 and 16 years in prison.

Regarding the child, it was revealed that the Casanare Sectional Family Welfare Institute transferred him to a substitute home and began the process of restoring his rights, since in the infant’s civil registry there are only the surnames of the parent and it is unknown who he is. the father.

The case became visible after a video showing the brutal mistreatment circulated on social networks, a situation that motivated the authorities to find the woman.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

