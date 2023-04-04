Home Sports Does Sheraldo Becker Union Berlin help at Eintracht Frankfurt?
Does Sheraldo Becker Union Berlin help at Eintracht Frankfurt?

An the early morning, Sheraldo Becker had just arrived at the parking lot and was about to get out of his car when he had an unexpected visitor. Behind him stood Michael Parensen. The technical director of 1. FC Union Berlin wanted to send his striker into the day with a little kindness. What he, Becker, is delivering is phenomenal, said Parensen and gave a friendly pat on the back.

Parensen was a footballer himself long enough, he still shared the dressing room with Becker when he came to Berlin from The Hague in 2019, and knows well what the Surinamese-Dutch player needs to realize his potential on the pitch. Small attentions like this play their part in the fact that Becker recently credibly assured the Dutch newspaper “De Telegraaf” that he felt very comfortable in Berlin.

At 1. FC Union, they were happy to acknowledge that, knowing full well that such declarations of love in the fast-paced football business are often worthless just two days later. But in the case of Becker, they could be an indication that the striker’s whereabouts beyond the summer might not be as unrealistic as was assumed a few weeks ago.

Most successful season in club history

In January there were a few inquiries for the 28-year-old, including from the financially strong Premier League. And who knows, if the transfer of the Spaniard Isco hadn’t burst at the last second, Becker might no longer be at 1. FC Union.

