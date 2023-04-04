The semi-finals kick off Frecciarossa Italian Cup 2022/2023. The formations that qualified by passing the round in the quarterfinals will face each other. There Frecciarossa Italian Cup will keep this name also in the seasons 2022/2023 and 2023/2024. The next show will end on 24 maggio 2023with the finale in dry race at the Olympic stadium in Romewhen the team that will take over the legacy of theInterwinner of the last trophy.

Taken with the preliminary round of last July 30 and 31 the 75th edition of the Italian Cup, tournament that was played for the first time in 1922 and saw the victory of I go who defeated 1-0 in the finalUdineseafter extra time, thanks to the decisive goal by Levrat. There are 16 teams that have won the tournament at least once: we find in command, by number of titles won Juventus a quota 14, Roma with 9 cups, following we find Inter (8 , with the neroazzurri holders of the title, won last May 11 in the final of Roma against the Juventus establishing themselves 4–2 after extra time), Lazio (7), Fiorentina e Napoli (6 each), Milan e Torino (5 each); Sampdoria (4); Parma (3), Bologna (2), Atalanta, Genoa, Vado, Venice and Vicenza (1 each). The title has always been won by a club A leaguewith the exception of the 1922 editions (I’m going, but the championships structured on a single group did not yet exist) and 1961/62 (Napoli – that year in Serie B – which won 2-1 over Spal in the dry finish, a Roma).

For the second season will be staged one new cup formula: 44 participating teams (instead of the 78 of the previous structure, started starting from the 2008/09 edition), or 20 of the A league 2022/23, 8 pm of serie B 2022/23 and the best 4 of the Lega Pro of last year. After preliminary roundin a single match, 4 matches that took place on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July, from round to start they will take the field thereand 16 other junior formations and the A teams classified, at the end of last championship, from ninth to seventeenth place and the 3 newly promoted from League B. After the summer shift, the cup returns to the field on 19 October with the round of sixteento follow the Quarter finals (when the first 8 classified of Serie A 2021/22 enter the scene, dates 11 and 18 January 2023), the quarter finals (February 1, 2023), all rounds in single race. On the round trip – instead – le semifinals (5 April 2023 match 1, 26 April 2023 the return matches), to close the very finalscheduled for May 24, 2023.

The great soccer in absolute exclusive returns on Mediasetwhich for the next two seasons, 2022-2024, has secured the rights to Italian Cup. All matches will be broadcast exclusively free-to-air on the networks Mediaset e in live streaming su Mediaset Infinity. The national competition is back on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 April with the first leg matches of the semi-finals. The two challenges will be visible exclusively on Canale 5, as well as streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on SportMediaset.it. Tuesday 4th Aprilthe derby d’Italia will be staged live from the Allianz Stadium in Turin from 21.00 “Juventus-Inter”. Wednesday April 5, live from 21.00, from the Giovanni Zini stadium in Cremona it will be the turn of “Cremonese-Fiorentina”. I post-partita live of all the Coppa Italia matches, hosted by Monica Bertini, will be visible on Canale 5 and in live streaming on SportMediaset.it and on the Mediaset Infinity platform.

The Serie A League takes the field for Expo 2030 Rome. On the occasion of the semi-final first leg of the Frecciarossa Italian Cup, which will see each other challenge each other Juventus from Inter Tuesday 4 April at 21.00 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, the Serie A League will support the Italian candidacy for Expo 2030 promoting a series of activities: the video spot of the project will be broadcast on the stadium’s maxi-screen Expo 2030 Rome and a dedicated television graphic will be broadcast at the time of the pitch draw between the two Captains. In addition, the initiative will be given visibility through social media accounts and the Lega Serie A official website. Frecciarossa Italian Cup it will be the ideal event to spread the message of the Italian candidacy: “People and Territories” which will mean, in the event of the award, facing the challenges that the present imposes on everyone, from climate change, to the exploitation of resources, from urban development, to inclusion and innovation.

Still Juventus-Inter. After the recent championship challenge, the two teams face off again in Frecciarossa Italian Cup in challenge number 35 in this competition (the most played ever) with a balance that sees the lead black and white for 15 hits to 11. For the Juventus will be the semifinal number 35 in history while theInter will play his 29th. The two teams, always present in the semifinals since the 2019/20 edition, have come this far by eliminating respectively Monza e Lazio (Juventus) e Parma e Atalanta (Inter). I black and white have lifted the trophy 14 times, while theInter won 8 editions. The boys of Allegriwho have won their last two games against i neroazurri in the league, they will seek revenge after the defeat in last season’s final, relying on encouraging precedents given that they have always made it through in the five semi-finals of Italian Cup argue against theInter (in the 1937/38, 1982/83, 2003/04, 2015/16 and 2020/21 seasons) – more specifically, the black and white they went unbeaten in eight of those nine matches (4W, 4D). Me too’Inter however, it will be able to leverage on interesting precedents having remained unbeaten in 10 of the last 12 challenges of Frecciarossa Italian Cup against the Juventus (5V, 5N).

Great balance instead in the last six games between the home of black and white in the event with two wins for each side and two draws. More generally i Turinese they have not lost at home in 19 matches, already a record streak in the club’s history in the tournament, starting on 5 March 2015 against Fiorentina (1-2 with two goals from Mohamed Salah for the Viola and goals from Fernando Llorente by and black and white). I nerazzurrihowever, have gone undefeated in their last eight games by Frecciarossa Italian Cup (6W, 2D), and their last defeat dates back to 2 February 2021, in the first leg semi-final against Juventus. Among the current squads of the two teams only Leonardo Bonucci he is an ex of the match: the class of ’87 has played only one championship match with the shirt nerazzurrithat of his debut in A league (May 14, 2006 vs Cagliari with coach Roberto Mancini)

TUESDAY 4 APRIL 2023

21:00 Semifinal First leg JUVENTUS vs INTER – Direct Exclusive Channel 5

commentary: Massimo Callegari – Comment: Massimo Paganin

Fieldside and interviews: Angiolo Root and Gianni Balzarini

Juventus and Inter are the two teams that have met the most times in the history of the Italian Cup: 34 games, with the black and whites leading by 15 wins to 11 – eight draws complete the picture. Juventus have won their last two meetings against Inter in all competitions (both in the league), having lost all three previous ones. In the 2000s, only once have the Bianconeri achieved three wins in a row against the Nerazzurri: between February 2011 and March 2012. Juventus have won only two of their last 12 Coppa Italia matches against Inter (D5 L5), even though both successes came in the semifinals: on 27 January 2016 for 3-0 at the Stadium and on 2 February 2021 for 2-1 at the Meazza. Juventus have always progressed through in the five semi-finals of the Coppa Italia played against Inter (in the seasons 1937/38, 1982/83, 2003/04, 2015/16 and 2020/21) – more specifically, the bianconeri remained unbeaten in eight of these nine games (4W, 4D). Juventus have won seven of their last eight Coppa Italia matches, losing the remaining match of the set against Inter in the last edition’s final (2-4, 11 May 2022). Inter have won their last four Coppa Italia matches, the Nerazzurri haven’t achieved at least five consecutive wins in the tournament between April 2009 and January 2011 (seven in that case). Since his debut as first-team coach (April 2016), Simone Inzaghi has beaten Juventus seven times in 20 matches (D2, L11): he is the coach who has defeated the Bianconeri the most times in the period in all competitions. Juventus’ last eight goals against Inter in all competitions were scored by eight different players: Cuadrado, Dybala, McKennie, Alex Sandro, Vlahovic, Rabiot, Fagioli and Kostic. Inter are the team against which Filip Kostic has been involved in the most goals for Juventus in all competitions (three): one goal and two assists for him in two matches against the nerazzurri. The Allianz Stadium is the stadium where Lautaro Martínez has racked up the most minutes in his career at Inter in all competitions without ever scoring (432 minutes divided over six games).

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Mino Taveri, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Ciccio Graziani, Graziano Cesari

WEDNESDAY 5 APRIL 2023

21:00 Semifinal First leg CREMONESE vs FIORENTINA Direct Exclusive Channel 5

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani – Comment: Roberto Cravero

Fieldside and interviews: Alessio Conti and Daniele Miceli

Cremonese and Fiorentina will face off for the first time in their history in the Italian Cup. Cremonese will play the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia for the second time in their history, after the 1986/87 season – in that case they were eliminated by Atalanta in the two-legged match: 0-2 away and 0-0 at home. Cremonese have remained unbeaten in their last five Coppa Italia matches (W3 D2) and have never recorded six consecutive games without losing in their history in the competition. Fiorentina will play the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia for the 18th different season, only Juventus (35), Inter (29), Milan (24) and Roma (22) count more participations at this stage of the tournament – ​​for Juventus and Inter the count is including 2022/23. Fiorentina will play the semi-final of the Coppa Italia in two consecutive editions of the tournament for the first time since the two-year period 2013/14 – 2014/15. Fiorentina have been eliminated in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia in the last three editions in which they have reached this stage: 2014/15 against Juventus, 2018/19 against Atalanta and 2021/22 again against Juventus. The Cremonese have scored at least two goals in their last four Coppa Italia matches, the Grigiorossi have never put on a longer streak with at least two goals in the tournament. Cremonese is the team that has scored the most goals in this edition of the Italian Cup (11), already a record for the Grigiorossi in their single season in the tournament. Rolando Mandragora is the only Fiorentina player to score in both the first leg and second leg in this league against Cremonese; in the away match, moreover, he also provided an assist for Arthur Cabral. David Okereke is the Cremonese player who has taken part in the most goals in this edition of the Italian Cup (three: two goals, one assist); moreover, his first goal in Serie A TIM in the grey-red shirt came against Fiorentina on 14 August 2022.

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Massimo Mauro, Mauro Bergonzi