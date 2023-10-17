Dole Italia sale in gondola come Official Supplier di Venice Marathon 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Dole Italyleader in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, is confirmed Official Supplier Of Venice Marathonone of the most important events of the running season, recognized globally by World Athletics, in program Sunday 22 October in the Veneto capital.

The event, which takes place in historic center of Veniceis an unmissable event not only for athletes and enthusiasts of the discipline from all over the world, but also for tourists and companions. Three races on the calendardifferent in intensity and distance: the famous 42km Olympic marathon, the 21km half marathon and the 10km competitive and recreational motor section.

Dole Italypresent in Venice since Friday 20 October, is ready to welcome all sports lovers to its own branded stand located at theExposport Venicemarathon Village: an opportunity to make known the Company’s commitment in the sports sector and the quality of Dole brand products, such as the Banane Premium, distributed also in refreshment points during the competition scheduled for Sunday. In fact, for those who exercise, the fruit is a perfect energizing snack, a source of excellent nutritional principles, capable of give support to the body and improve the cardiovascular system.

“After last year’s success, we proudly return to the Venice Marathon, an international competition that is part of our busy calendar of sports sponsorships spread across the Bel Paese. Attending events of this scale and visibility represents an important opportunity for us to suggest multiple occasions for consuming fresh fruit, in a playful and fun way, so that it constitutes a pleasure in the daily routine of each of us,” comment Cristina Bambini, Marketing Manager Dole Italy.