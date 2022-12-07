Dolomiti Bellunesi goes out on penalties, which scores 0-0 against Clodiense at the Zugni Tauro di Feltre in the 16th round of the Italian Cup final but is then less precise from the penalty spot.

Two mistakes made by the Dolomites, with Conti and Faraon stopped by the grenade goalkeeper. Only a guest mistake instead, thanks to the parade of the debutant born in 2004 Di Tommaso on Calabrese.

A far from memorable match in the 90s, even if there are many doubts about a goal disallowed due to offside by Onescu during the second half.

In any case, the negative verdict does not affect the championship run which will continue on Sunday with the away game at Luparense. In the next round of the Cup, however, Clodiense will visit Adriese in January in the round of 16.