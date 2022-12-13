He arrived with a baggage full of enthusiasm. And quality that he can’t wait to unroll on the green rectangle: he’s 29 years old, and he’s of Argentinian origin, the latest addition to the Dolomiti Bellunesi house.

Luparense – Dolomiti Bellunesi 2-2, goals and actions news/dolomiti_bellunesi_lautaro_fernandez_largentino_che_arriva_dal_sud-12410709/&el=player_ex_12409813″>

A novelty that has already made its official debut: in San Martino di Lupari, in one of the toughest away matches of the entire championship against Luparense (score 2-2). Lautaro Fernandez he has already got into the part at his best. The part of an athlete who has a fixed nail in mind: serving the collective. And help the team: with goals, of course, but also with commitment and self-sacrifice.

CHANGE AIR

«I felt the desire to change the air – says the former Paternò -. I arrived in Italy in 2016 and have always played in the South and in the islands: from Sicily to Sardinia, passing through Calabria, Puglia and Campania. I wanted to have an experience in the North and so, when I received the call from director Luca Piazzi, I immediately accepted. Also because I knew the club is very strong and has a serious project. All this convinced me to accept the new adventure: I’m really happy to be here».



Dolomiti Bellunesi, dg Piazzi takes stock of the market with three at the start Gianluca Da Poian

December 12, 2022

OFFENSIVE FRONT

Fernandez will strengthen the offensive department: «I’m a fairly mobile player, I can easily adapt to any position on the offensive front. My main feature? Sacrifice. I help the team a lot in the defensive phase, while in the offensive phase I like to play simple and attack the free space, taking advantage of my speed».

Lautaro immediately touched Group C of Serie D with his own hands: «The sensations after the debut are positive. I liked the team a lot for the way they interpreted the match against a rival built to win the championship. Could we win? But also losing: as a result, we appreciate the point and already think about what awaits us. In other words, two important challenges before the Christmas break».

WIDE MARGINS

The Argentine has great confidence: «The Dolomiti Bellunesi are a very good team, with ample room for improvement. We have young and level guys, with qualities that are intertwined with the experience guaranteed by the more mature of the group. I am sure that, together, we can achieve great results».

At the moment, however, feet on the ground: «The main objective is linked to maintaining the category, but we hope to be able to achieve something more. We will work hard for this.”

SATURDAY IN ADVANCE TO SEDICO AT 14.30

In the meantime, the anticipation of the last home round of the first round is official: on Saturday 17 December (2.30 pm), coach Diego Zanin’s group will face Portogruaro. Not at the Belluno sports center, but at the municipal stadium of Sedico.