It was December 21, 2012, when, under the portico of the Galleria Colonna-Alberto Sordi, in the center of Rome, Giorgia Meloni, Guido Crosetto and Ignazio La Russa announced the decision to «leave the Popolo of freedom and give life to Fratelli d’ Italy-national centre-right».

Ten years later – and against all expectations, according to the founders themselves – FdI is in government of the country, with its leader, Meloni, in Palazzo Chigi; and celebrate the birthday with a big party, a mix of “story” of the first two months of executive and some pop event.

“Ten years of love for Italy” is the title of the party scheduled in Piazza del Popolo from Thursday to Saturday. The square will be divided in two, explains the party organizer Giovanni Donzelli. A part dedicated to a sort of Christmas village, with solidarity stands and a Christmas market, a living nativity scene and activities for children. In the other part – he continues – a tensile structure will be set up where political debates will take place, in which the entire government and the entire centre-right majority will take part».

On Saturday, at 17:30, the closure will be entrusted to Meloni, after the video messages from Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. «We have decided to talk little about ourselves, about the party. We want to celebrate by talking about the Italians. These are only the first ten years and then we will continue for the next decades», adds Donzelli. To those who pointed out the absence of opposition exponents, the FdI exponent explains: “It is not a moment of confrontation with the others, the moments of confrontation we refer to Atreju”.

The party opens on Thursday at 3 pm with a debate involving all the local party cadres in Rome and Lazio. At 4.30 pm, Bruno Vespa interviews Ignazio La Russa; at 18, Maurizio Belpietro talks with Matteo Piantedosi. A round table on food sovereignty followed with ministers Orazio Schillaci and Francesco Lollobrigida, the president of Slowfood, Barbara Nappini, and Maurizio Martina, vice president of FAO.

At 20:30, an evening of “leisure with the cartoons of Osho and Cristina D’Avena, invited – explains Donzelli – to spend an evening in lightheartedness and joy: she will sing Christmas songs and theme songs from cartoons”.

On Friday, the day opens with a debate on Ukraine in which Giulio Tremonti and Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata participate. At 10:45, Luciano Fontana interviews Guido Crosetto and Antonio Tajani. A round table with Gennaro Sangiuliano, Alessandro Giuli and Pupi Avati follows (12:15); and (at 3 pm) a debate with ministers Giuseppe Valditara, Anna Maria Bernini, Eugenia Roccella and Andrea Abodi.

At 4 pm, the group leaders of the centre-right – Lucio Malan, Tommaso Foti, Licia Ronzulli, Alessandro Cattaneo and Riccardo Molinari – discuss the future of the centre-right. At 17:30, debate on justice with Carlo Nordio, Daniele Capezzone and Marco Travaglio.

Finally, in the evening, at 7 pm, a discussion on institutional reforms will be held with Luca Ciriani, Marcello Pera, Roberto Calderoli and Elisabetta Casellati. At 20:30, concert by the “Trio appassionante” musical group of «opera pop». Saturday opens with a debate involving several undersecretaries and deputy ministers of FdI. Following (at 11), Giancarlo Giorgetti will be interviewed by Franco Bechis.

Then comparison on citizenship income with Daniela Santanché, Nello Musumeci, connected Maria Elvira Calderone; and round table on the maneuver with Maurizio Leo, Raffaele Fitto and Adolfo Urso. At 5 pm, video greetings from Salvini and Berlusconi are scheduled. Closes Meloni interviewed by Paolo del Debbio, at 17:30.