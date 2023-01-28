All over the country actively carry out voluntary services for civilized practice in the new era——Happy and peaceful Spring Festival civilized fashion warms people’s hearts

People’s Daily reported that in the past few days, new era civilized practice centers across the country have actively carried out voluntary service activities with strong characteristics, rich and colorful, and full of New Year’s flavor: “People’s famous mouths” vividly preached the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and volunteers went to the community to send doctors to the hospital Medicine, literature and art workers presented wonderful performances… Numerous caring, heart-warming and warm volunteer service activities created a happy and peaceful festival atmosphere for the Spring Festival.

Send the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to the grassroots

On January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year, the “Volunteer Service, Caring, Civilization, Practice, Establishing a New Style, Endeavor and New Journey Art Evening” was held in Taishan City, Guangdong Province. Programs such as “We Are All Dream Chasers”, “Our New Era”, and “Spring in the Bay Area” showed the patriotism and courage of Taishan people, which resonated with the audience. The party invited representatives of the new era civilized practice brand projects “Secretary Lecture Hall”, “Happy Community” and “Overseas Chinese Hometown Red Cook” to talk about the fruitful achievements of Taishan’s development and share the touching stories of the struggle of the people of Taishan. Yu Weiqiang, Secretary of the Party Branch of Guishui Village, Taicheng Street, said: “In 2023, the Taishan Yingchun Flower Market has attracted many citizens to visit and buy flowers in our Guishui Village. The income of the villagers has increased, and the income of the village’s collective economy has also increased. Take the lead, vigorously develop various undertakings of rural revitalization, and effectively increase the income of the villagers.”

It is reported that since the beginning of November 2022, relying on 28,000 new era civilization practice centers in the province, Guangdong Province has launched a series of learning, publicity and education activities, and carried out focused and interactive publicity at the grassroots level, promoting the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take root .

Recently, Wannian County, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province selected 22 red lecturers to form a group of red lecturers to carry out theoretical lectures at the new era civilization practice stations (stations) in various townships. Zhu Wenpeng, director of the New Era Civilization Practice Promotion Center in Wannian County, said that many people returned to their hometowns during the Spring Festival. We seized this opportunity to go deep into towns and towns to give lectures and answer questions that the people cared about, which was very popular with the people.

Liangshan County, Shandong Province invites preachers, well-known people, and theoretical experts to act as anchors in the column of “Resounding Liangshan·Aerial Theory Classroom”. , soil-stained, down-to-earth preaching activities.

Zichang City, Shaanxi Province adopted the voluntary service method of “preaching + literature and art”, set up the stage at the doorstep of the masses, changed the “fixed platform” into a “mobile stage”, and used storytelling, folk songs, allegro and other forms that the masses like to hear and see, to preach the party’s The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been preached more than 120 times.

Send the Party’s love to the masses

“It’s a cold day, thank you for remembering me.” On January 23, Wang Zhuying, a villager who lives in Caijia Village, Tongji Street, Jimo District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, said excitedly to doctor Zhao Guangliang. Wang Zhuying is 85 years old and lives by herself all the year round. During the Spring Festival, “Knocking Doctor” Zhao Guangliang and volunteers from the “Family Doctor” Volunteer Service Team in the jurisdiction regularly went to Wang Zhuying’s home to monitor his health, and focused on explaining how to protect the elderly at home.

It is understood that Tongji Street in Jimo District has established a “family doctor” volunteer service team based on the New Era Civilization Practice Institute (station), and actively carried out the “Doctor Knocking on the Door” care action. Since 2022, it has provided health clinics and home services for the elderly in the area. More than 600 times. In order to better ensure that the elderly spend a happy and peaceful Spring Festival, the “Family Doctor” volunteer service team provides free door-to-door services for the elderly, understands the health status of the elderly, and meets the needs of multi-level and diversified home care services.

Haidian District, Beijing plans to launch the “Community Mutual Help Small Blue Box” project for the practice of civilization in the new era, and Huaxin Street, Dongli District, Tianjin, sets up “shared medicine boxes” in each new era civilization practice station (station)… During the Spring Festival, new era In response to the needs of the masses for medical treatment, the Civilized Practice Center, relying on the Civilized Practice Institute (station) in the new era, has set up a “shared medicine box” to mobilize residents in the jurisdiction to actively donate excess medicines, forming a good trend of mutual help.

“Thanks to the ‘shared medicine box’ in the village, which allowed us to get the medicine in the first time.” said Jiang Xianshou, a villager in Daoxiang Village, Lancun Street, Jimo District, Qingdao. Jiang Xianshou’s father developed a high fever on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve due to infection with the new crown virus, and his wife who was infected earlier took all the antipyretics at home. At this time, the surrounding pharmacies were closed because of the holiday. Just when he was burning with anxiety, Jiang Xianshou thought of the “shared medicine box” at the New Era Civilization Practice Station in the village. “The medicines in the small medicine box are complete. I got the medicine right away. It was really timely.” Jiang Xianshou said.

Help build a safe and harmonious society

In response to the increase in weddings and other activities and the increase in traffic safety hazards during the Spring Festival, the New Era Civilization Practice Centers in various places actively carry out publicity work and voluntary services, vigorously advocate a new style of civilization, and help build a safe and harmonious society.

The New Era Civilization Practice Center in Jiawang District, Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province launched the “Civilization Market” and Spring Festival Gala, and set up volunteer service booths such as “Blessings in the New Year”, “Convenience Services”, “Legal Consultation”, and “Health Free Clinic”. “Civilized Wedding” and other promotional activities. The first “civilized market” held on January 16 attracted a large number of citizens, among which the activities such as “waste batteries for books” were very popular. Citizens brought waste batteries to exchange, participated in green environmental protection with practical actions, and responded to the national reading , to help the new fashion of civilization.

During the Spring Festival, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province arranged a series of civilized practice activities, launched “Three Su” family traditions and family training special lectures and exhibitions, “Reading Lights Up Childhood” parent-child storytelling and other voluntary services, focusing on promoting the change of customs and guiding the masses to consciously oppose extravagance Bad customs such as waste and fuss, advocate civilized transportation, civilized tourism, civilized movie viewing, etc., and call on citizens to be disseminators and practitioners of civilized customs.

The New Era Civilization Practice Station of Longyuan Community, Jiaotong Street, Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province launched a publicity campaign themed “Break stereotypes and bad habits and promote customs change” to guide residents to consciously resist the trend of extravagance, extravagance, and comparison with each other.

Linhe District, Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region carried out voluntary services for safe festivals, and organized traffic safety volunteers to carry out voluntary services such as safe transportation publicity and safety knowledge education. Xichang New Era Civilization Practice Center in Sichuan Province held the “Happy Xichang Spring Festival Travel Warmth” civilized practice voluntary service activity, organized volunteers to provide volunteer services such as information consultation, civilized persuasion, luggage handling, etc. Publicity materials such as traffic safety and anti-fraud knowledge help create a safe and harmonious social atmosphere.