From a solid reality to a goal that is in some ways exceptional. Just swap the digits: 1 and 2.

Because 12 is the number printed on the back, with which Julius Virvilas takes the field on Sunday to defend the door of the Belluno Dolomites.

But 12 becomes 21 thanks to an invitation. Or rather, to a call-up from the Lithuanian national team in view of the Baltic Cup: the Baltic Cup. Yes, Julius takes an important leap forward. And, despite being only 18 years old (he turned 3 last June), he deserves the call in Lithuania’s Under 21 team.

Two, in particular, the challenges that will affect the dolomitic extreme defender: Wednesday, November 16, in Tallinn, against the same age of Estonia. And on Sunday 20, in front of the public friend of Kaunas, against Latvia.

Virvilas, therefore, will be regularly on the green rectangle in the next match of the Serie D championship: away with Caldiero Terme. Then, at the end of the challenge, he will live this splendid and gratifying experience: to the delight of him and that of the whole company, proud of the new goal achieved by Julius.