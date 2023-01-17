Home Sports Doping, Di Chiara replies to Dino Baggio: “No to conjectures”
Sports

Doping, Di Chiara replies to Dino Baggio: “No to conjectures”

by admin
Doping, Di Chiara replies to Dino Baggio: “No to conjectures”

Two comrades at the time of Parma comment on the ex-midfielder’s doping complaint after Vialli’s death

“Dino is a very dear friend of mine and a person with whom I have shared many joys. But there is no evidence of a relationship between the use of certain substances and the appearance of malignant formations, they are conjectures. I can understand that one may have some fears. But if there is no basis for the hypotheses, they are not nice things to say”. Thus the former player Alberto Di Chiara, one of the protagonists of Parma in the 90s victorious in Italy and in Europe, comments on the statements of former teammate Dino Baggio regarding Vialli’s death. “Gianluca’s is a disappearance that has aroused sadness. I think that no one has made any connections, then everyone makes reflections according to his nature”, explains Di Chiara.

Melli

The reaction of another ex-mate of Baggio at Parma, Alessandro Melli, was different: “Dino said those things to me too after Vialli passed away, if he said it he must have seen it with his own eyes. I know him , if he says one thing he certainly says something of which he is certain. It could be. What was my reaction? I said to him `I hope that if what you say is true, you were perspicacious and intelligent not to use it´ And he certainly didn’t do it. Dino raised a fuss. We need to go back to what we took, investigate a bit about the substances taken in those periods”.

January 17 – 19:21

See also  Pecchia: "Cremonese is an important training ground for Fagioli. Now he's a Juventus player"

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Madonna Tour 2023 in Milan: how to get...

Baby sitter, salaries to rise in 2023. All...

Verona, rider pedals 50 kilometers for a delivery...

Paralympic: Bertagnolli launches Italy at the Alpine Skiing...

Turin, Lukic injury: elongating trauma to the right...

Fantasy football, top and flop of the 18th...

Kevin Spacey awarded in Turin: “I didn’t hide....

Super cup, that’s why the Milan-Inter derby is...

Milan-Inter, in the Supercoppa Calabria and Dimarco in...

Udinese-Deulofeu, tug of war on the renewal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy