Second division club FC Dornbirn has extended the contract with coach Thomas Janeschitz by another year until 2024. This was announced by the “Red Pants” on Wednesday.

GEPA/Oliver Lerch



“I look forward to continuing our collaboration and see it as confirmation of the good work that my team and I have done so far,” said Janeschitz. Eight laps before the end of the season, the Vorarlbergers are in tenth place in the middle of the table.