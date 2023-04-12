Caldes (Trento), 12 April 2023 – “We are here all a little shocked. Our tears mingle with those of the family”, said the Caldes parish priest, Don Renato Pellegrini, at the funeral of Andrea Papi (photo)the 26-year-old runner, former student in Motor Sciences a Unife, died attacked by the bear Jj4 last April 5th. “We accompany Andrea on his last journey. Andrea will live in our hearts in our memories,” said Don Pellegrini. The bells of the churches in the valley have been tolled. “These are days of suffering, fear and even anger, but I am convinced that this community will be able to find hope”, added the parish priest.

They are three thousand people came from all over the Val di Sole (the 13 Municipalities are now in mourning for the city) and from nearby Val di Non to bring a last farewell to the young man. Before the start of the funeral ceremony a long line it was created in the courtyard, full of flowers, of the church of Caldes. Inside, only the young man’s closest family and friends. Mother Franca, father Carlo, sister Laura and fiancée Alessia sat in the first pews. Outside all other people for whom loudspeakers have been set up.

“Today the nights are very long for us, nights full of memoriesof nostalgia, nights of anger towards those who have not acted before. Anger because it could have been avoided and now there is no going back,” she said during the funeral ceremony, Charles Papi. His speech was welcomed by a long round of applause. “But we are not the only ones not being able to sleep: whoever is responsible for all of this cannot sleep peacefully. Andrea help us find forgiveness within ourselves, towards those who are unable to humbly apologize for their work and for the unacceptable wickedness at this moment. This forgiveness is too big for us,” she added.

The president of the Province of Trento also expressed closeness to the family, Maurizio Fugatti, the provincial councilor Giulia Zanotelli, the mayor of Caldes, Antonio Maini and the mayors of the Valle di Sole and of many municipalities in Trentino.

To allow the performance of the function, the police have closed part of the historic center of the town. A gazebo had been set up outside the church with a light blue panelwhere many have left condolence cards and paper hearts.

Meanwhile, genetic tests were carried out yesterday to identify the bear that attacked Andrea Papi. The Prosecutor of Trento, through the voice of the chief prosecutor, Sandro Raimondi Raimondi explains that “a first result of the investigations of the genetic analyzes conducted on 10 finds of bear genotypes present in the provincial territory revealed that the genotype identified by the DNA obtained matches that of the bear named JJ4”.