Problems in defense, but the Canavesani do not give up and take home the first point of their season

STRAMBINO

The Strambinese wins the first point of the season but how much effort the Azzurri had to do. In the end they harpooned a draw that was all in all right which rewarded in equal measure the great will put forth by the two teams who had their Achilles heel in the defensive phase.

The absence of the two defenders D’Orazio and Giacoletto was very much felt in the ranks of the Strambinese, still struggling with physical problems, a situation that conditioned Mario Pesce’s team, always forced to pursue the result. Three times the guests took the lead but had to deal with the strenuous will of the hosts who, especially in the second half, repeatedly put the Vercelli team on the ropes which for its part had made itself preferred in the first fraction. of game.

The game opened with Pro Palazzolo in command of the operations but the first opportunity is for the hosts with Di Nuzzo who shines on the left at 13’s and from a secluded position engages Saia who saves himself with his feet while shortly after is Hij tries the solution from outside but his shot, slightly deflected, ends up docile in Saia’s arms. The superiority in the central area of ​​the Vercelli is rewarded in the 20 ‘when the newly entered Mrheti wedges himself from the right and then puts in the middle a malicious cross that finds Veliu ready for the appointment for the easy tap in. Ball in the center and from the following action the Strambinese finds the equalizer: Dalessandro’s perfect throw for Padovan who wedges himself between two defenders and then pierces Saia with a bolide at the intersection. The game then continues with alternating phases even if it is the guests who have the highest percentage of ball possession without bringing headaches to Gillone who, however, at 43 ‘is forced to capitulate for the second time. Parisi’s corner from the right and after a series of rebounds Veliu finds the right opening to surprise Gillone at the near post from a short distance.

We go to the interval with the guests in the lead but the one who shows up in the field in the second half is a more convinced Strambinese who immediately makes it clear that he does not want to raise the white flag even if Gillone on 4 ‘must defuse a conclusion of the usual Veliu in diving. But it is the Azzurri who lead the dances and at 10 ‘the draw seems to be done: free kick from 30 meters beaten by Dalessandro in the heart of the host area where Sardella anticipates everyone but head, under measure, does not frame the goal. We have to wait for 24 ‘to record the 2-2, author Mendo, who with a lob overcomes Saia on the way out after having eluded the opposition of the two central defensive players from Vercelli. The draw does not last long because at 28 ‘on a questionable free-kick from the edge beaten by Veliu and rejected by Gillone, Manco finds the right opening to support the ball on the net. The Azzurri, however, did not give up and threw themselves en masse into the guest half so that at 36 ‘on one of the scrums in the area Padovan was knocked down by Pasini’s late entry. A rigor that Mendo transforms with coldness. Last thrill for the hosts at the end when on a free kick from the trocar the ball crosses the whole area of ​​the blues without anyone being able to intervene. –