Heat, a full stadium and a tough opponent. In Pilsen, he knows that he is in the rematch of the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League, nothing easy awaits him in Kosovo. “It will be about our quality and attitude,” says midfielder Jan Sýkora. After the opening 0:0 draw, the clash between Viktoria and Drita is open. ” adds coach Miroslav Koubek.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook