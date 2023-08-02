Home » After six years of renovation: final work on the cathedral in Bonn – Rhineland – News
After six years of renovation: final work on the cathedral in Bonn – Rhineland – News

After six years of renovation: final work on the cathedral in Bonn – Rhineland – News

A steel framework is still encasing the landmark in a shiny corset and the stonemasonry work on the partially medieval stone is not yet complete.

Workplace with a view

When stonemason Udo Davepon drives up the rickety construction works elevator at the crossing tower of Bonn Minster, he has a smile on his face. His workplace is at a height of around 50 meters with a great view over the city to the Siebengebirge. After more than two years of work up here, he and his colleagues are still replacing the last dilapidated Roman tuff stones.
“In total, we had to replace around 70 percent. The weather left almost nothing of the old stones,” says the stonemason, balancing on a perforated scaffolding plank to the next wall.

Stonemason afraid of heights

On one side it goes down steeply here. Many years ago, when he was doing his apprenticeship at Cologne Cathedral, Udo Davepon was afraid of heights. “I had to get used to that,” he admits. But today the height is his friend.

He has a large photo of one of the tower walls. Here he has to document every exchanged stone. “One stone is like the other. Sometimes I get confused,” he says with a laugh and makes the next cross in the photo. What is installed where is important information for future renovations.

City dean is relieved

In the stone store under the large steel frame, two shiny black shoes weave their way through the rubble. When city dean Wolfgang Picken started here more than four years ago, the interior of the basilica was also a big construction site. The six-year refurbishment is now to come to an end after the summer holidays.

See also  Worker crushed in the chest by a truck trailer

“If there’s no more grinding, drilling or sawing in the morning, I’m afraid I won’t wake up at all. My house is right next to the cathedral and I can feel every vibration,” says Wolfgang Picken ironically – and visibly relieved.

Last floor slabs laid in Bonn Minster

The west apse is already free of scaffolding, the main entrance is barrier-free again for the first time, and craftsmen are laying the last floor slabs in the cloister.

The almost 1,000-year-old basilica had to be renovated due to static problems, cracks, dirt and outdated technology. It ended up costing around 21 million euros. Stonemason Udo Davepon presses a large white rubber button and the elevator jerks back down. The scaffolding will be taken down next week. He will only miss the view a bit, he says – because the next church is already waiting for him.

We will also report on this topic on August 2nd, 2023 WDR-Television: local time off Bonn7.30 p.m.

