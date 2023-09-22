Home » Drivalia is the Official Mobility Partner of Olimpia Basket – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Drivalia is the Official Mobility Partner of Olimpia Basket – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Drivalia is the Official Mobility Partner of Olimpia Basket – Sport Marketing News

Drivalia continues to offer its support to high-level Italian basketball. The rental company of the CA Auto Bank Group enters Serie A as the Official Mobility Partner of the prestigious Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano team, the most decorated in Italy.

Under this agreement, Olimpia Milano players will wear the Drivalia logo on their shorts and match shirts, as well as on their over-shirts during the warm-up before the match. Furthermore, Drivalia will support the team by providing a fleet of approximately 30 vehicles for the technical team and players. This fleet will range from the Maserati Grecale, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Stelvio, to fully electric Tesla vehicles such as the Model Y and Model 3.

For Drivalia, it’s about third partnership in the sports fieldafter those with Hellas Verona FC and Basket Torino. Supporting Italian teams is a way to promote the company’s image, but above all to strengthen the bond with the community and help spread the values ​​of sport, such as loyalty, healthy competition and social inclusion“, he has declared Paolo ManfreddiCEO of Drivalia. “With this partnership, Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano will have the support of a flexible partner, attentive to the environment and committed to democratizing green mobility solutions”.

See also  Chinese Football Association Cup quarter-finals kick off

You may also like

2nd League: St. Pölten missed out on a...

Sean Doolittle Announces Retirement as Major League Pitcher...

Basketball, 5 lessons from the 2023 World Cup

The book: The circadian diet

French footballers return to the pitch with their...

Cruz Azul Machine to Reinforce Squad for Closing...

Oxyburn underwear for autumn running and hiking always...

The speedway harvest begins. Australian aces and a...

Happy Casa Brindisi, two-month agreement with Tomáš Kyzlink

Veteran star Murray has his sights set on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy