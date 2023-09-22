Drivalia is the Official Mobility Partner of Olimpia Basket – Sport Marketing News

Drivalia continues to offer its support to high-level Italian basketball. The rental company of the CA Auto Bank Group enters Serie A as the Official Mobility Partner of the prestigious Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano team, the most decorated in Italy.

Under this agreement, Olimpia Milano players will wear the Drivalia logo on their shorts and match shirts, as well as on their over-shirts during the warm-up before the match. Furthermore, Drivalia will support the team by providing a fleet of approximately 30 vehicles for the technical team and players. This fleet will range from the Maserati Grecale, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Stelvio, to fully electric Tesla vehicles such as the Model Y and Model 3.

For Drivalia, it’s about third partnership in the sports fieldafter those with Hellas Verona FC and Basket Torino. “Supporting Italian teams is a way to promote the company’s image, but above all to strengthen the bond with the community and help spread the values ​​of sport, such as loyalty, healthy competition and social inclusion“, he has declared Paolo ManfreddiCEO of Drivalia. “With this partnership, Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano will have the support of a flexible partner, attentive to the environment and committed to democratizing green mobility solutions”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

