It was reported on November 7 that the Chinese men’s basketball team set off for Tehran, Iran and Manama, Bahrain, to start the journey of two games in the fifth window of the 2023 World Cup Asian qualifiers. Du Feng, the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, was interviewed by the Chinese Basketball Team.

Q: Please tell us about the training situation of the national team this week

Du Feng: On October 31st, the team gathered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in the competition area and was directly sent to the airport by the bus from the two hotels, and then came to Guangzhou for closed training. After the training started, I contacted the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau to test the physiological and biochemical indicators of all the athletes in this team. I just wanted to better understand the physical condition of each player and prepare for the next period of training. Assure. Then we found that some of these players are still relatively tired in the league. For these tired players, we need to make some targeted adjustments during the training process, including strengthening nutritional supplements. The training in the past few days is mainly based on tactical cooperation. There was no confrontation training in the first two days. The confrontation training began on the 3rd. On the 5th, the Guangzhou club was invited to play a teaching game with the team, and also with Shenzhen. The club borrowed a small foreign aid Booker to participate in tactical drills.

Q: Today the national team announced the list of 14 people to visit. What are the final players who are determined from several aspects?

Du Feng: First of all, let’s talk about the formation of the entire roster. After we participated in the Kazakh window period and returned to China, everyone returned to their respective clubs to prepare for the game. At that time, it was requested by FIBA ​​to submit this list. The 24-man roster for the second window period. Everyone knows that the window period is only 6 days during the league. In order to give everyone a faster time to adapt to this system, Guo Haowen, Zeng Fanbo, Zhang Zhenlin and Li Tianrong were all included in this list, but Li Tianrong was included at that time. We couldn’t go to Beijing to record fingerprints and office passports. Zhang Zhenlin and Guo Haowen’s injuries, including Zeng Fanbo’s broken hand, and Hu Jinqiu’s injuries were all unexpected, and it was difficult to choose personnel. After the concentration, there are still some players due to different injuries in the league, such as Sun Minghui and Shen Zijie, Abdusalamu, Lu Wenbo, Gu Quan and Dawang, including Zhou Peng have some injuries of varying degrees. But everyone overcame all kinds of difficulties to come here for training. Sun Minghui’s shoulder injury is still relatively serious. The doctor suggested that he need surgery at the time, which was also for the players’ consideration (so it was not on the visit list this time). When Abdu was in Zhejiang, he would have a rehab training in Hangzhou after the first stage, but it was also for this concentrated preparation that he came to the team first. Secondly, the choice is also made according to the opponent’s situation.

Iran is an old opponent that everyone is familiar with. Bahrain has made rapid progress in recent years. After joining the naturalized players, it is a completely different team. Iran’s height and confrontation ability is a very advantageous team, and Bahrain is a team that mainly breaks through and is flexible from the outside. These 14 players are selected according to the situation of the two opponents.

Q: How is Zhou Qi’s injury situation now?

Du Feng: Zhou Qi strained his calf muscle during training. After the strain, our coaching staff was very concerned and got in touch with him. He also called me. Special thanks to Zhou Qi. He also said that no matter what the injury is, he will try to join the team in Iran, and hope that he will recover soon and can bring more help to the team in the next window. The team also had some exchanges with his Australian team doctor, and then better helped him in his treatment and recovery.

