[国家体育总局副局长杜兆才被查 一周前参加足协反腐警示会]On the morning of April 1, according to CCTV news reports, Du Zhaocai, a member of the party group and deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee.

As the current deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, the party secretary and vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, the 63-year-old Du Zhaocai previously served as a member of the FIFA Council, chairman of the AFC Referee Committee, and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Chinese Organizing Committee. Executive Chairman, East Asian Football Confederation Chairman.

It is understood that Du Zhaocai’s last public appearance in the Chinese Football Association was on the afternoon of March 24. On the morning of the same day, the news that Huang Song, director of the Competition Department of the Chinese Football Association, and Wang Xiaoping, director of the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association, were taken away for investigation due to suspected violations of discipline and law was confirmed by official channels. In the afternoon of the same day, the Chinese Football Association internally notified the situation of the two people, and at the same time took this opportunity to once again give a warning education to all the middle-level cadres of the Football Association. The anti-corruption warning meeting held after the executive deputy secretary-general Chen Yongliang was taken away for investigation took the same form.

Du Zhaocai used to be a professional ice hockey player. After graduating from Shenyang Institute of Physical Education, he served as a cadre and coach of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Committee. In March 2002, he served as the deputy director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau. In March 2006, Du Zhaocai served as the deputy director of the Handball Baseball and Softball Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China. During this period, the Chinese female song won a precious Olympic silver medal in the Beijing Olympic Games in August 2008, realizing a major breakthrough for the Chinese delegation in the Olympic competition of this event. Since January 2009, Du Zhaocai has served as a member of the Chinese Olympic Committee and director of the Athletics Management Center of the State Sports General Administration.

Du Zhaocai’s involvement in football management began in 2017. After Cai Zhenhua, the chairman of the Chinese Football Association at the time, and Yu Hongchen, the full-time executive member of the Chinese Football Association at the time, left the leadership positions of the Football Association, Du Zhaocai began to play the main leadership role of the Football Association. It was not until August 2019 that Chen Xuyuan became the new chairman of the Chinese Football Association through a general election.

From June 2017 to October 2018, Du Zhaocai served as assistant to the director of the State Sports General Administration, vice chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, and party secretary of the Chinese Football Association. In October of the same year, he officially became the deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, a member of the party group, the vice chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, and continued to serve as the party secretary of the Chinese Football Association.

In April 2019, Du Zhaocai was elected as a member of the FIFA Council, becoming the second representative of the Chinese Football Association to join the decision-making level of FIFA after Zhang Jilong. In August of the same year, Du Zhaocai was elected chairman of the AFC referee committee. In April last year, Du Zhaocai was elected as the new chairman of the East Asian Football Federation (term from 2022 to 2026). At the new AFC member meeting held in Bahrain in early February this year, Du Zhaocai finally missed the chance to be re-elected as a member of the FIFA Council.

It is worth noting that after Du Zhaocai attended the Chinese Football Association’s internal warning meeting on the investigation of Huang Song and Wang Xiaoping being taken away on the afternoon of March 24 and spoke at the meeting, he never appeared in the Football Association’s office again. This week, Gao Zhidan, director of the General Administration of Sports, and his team went to Liaoning for investigation, but Du Zhaocai was not among them. (Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhang Kunlong)

