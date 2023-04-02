Duchess Klosterneuburg is Austrian women’s champion for the third time in a row. The Lower Austrians also won the third game of the “Best of five” final series in the BDSL against UBI Graz on Sunday evening with 53:34 (29:24). Lisa Zderadicka was once again honored as the most valuable player (MVP).

Klosterneuburg was always ahead from the 22:20 in the 17th minute. After the break, the locals quickly made a double-digit gap and then remained completely unthreatened. UBI only managed ten points in the second half.

The Lower Austrians have now won 40 championship games in a row and put on the second “perfect season” in a row. Your last defeat in the BDSL is dated April 10, 2021.

